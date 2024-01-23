The Super Eagles' quest for a fourth AFCON trophy will continue in the round of 16 with three potential tough opponents incoming

Nigeria secured qualification to the next round with seven points in second place after the three games in Group A

However, in Group C, Senegal, Guinea, or Cameroon await Nigeria as a potential opponent in round 16

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

AFCON - After securing the second spot in Group A, Nigeria is set to advance to the next stage.

The Super Eagles are expected to lock horns with the team that finishes as the runner-up in Group C, which could be either Senegal, Guinea, or Cameroon.

Senegal has already secured qualification in Group C but will seek to secure the top spot against Guinea. Photo Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard/Visionhaus/Javier Soriano

Source: Getty Images

However, the Super Eagles' performance at the AFCON has so far been under scrutiny by football enthusiasts and pundits.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The Super Eagles have been unimpressive in front of the goal, with their talisman, Victor Osimhen, firing blankly with only one goal for the Napoli goal machine at the tournament.

Nigeria's two victories at the AFCON group stage have been unconvincing, and they have yet to score an open play goal despite scoring three goals (Two penalties and an own goal).

Despite qualifying with seven points, the fans are not happy, and Nigeria might be drawn against three potentially tough opponents from Group C, which include Senegal, Guinea, and Cameroon.

1. Senegal

The Lions of Teranga have consistently been a force to be reckoned with on the African continent.

Senegal made its AFCON debut in 1965 and has since participated in numerous tournaments, leaving a significant impact.

However, in the 2002 edition, Senegal truly etched its name in AFCON history. Led by coach Bruno Metsu and a squad featuring stars like El Hadji Diouf, Henri Camara, and Tony Sylva, Senegal reached the final for the first time.

In a historic run, Senegal went to the final but narrowly lost to Cameroon in a penalty shootout, settling for the runner-up position.

Despite the heartbreak, they reached the final again in 2019, where they narrowly lost to Algeria one nil in Egypt, the host nation.

The breakthrough for Senagal came two years later when a Saido Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly-inspired team took the Lions of Teranga to their third AFCON finals, where they beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties after 120 minutes of regular and extra time of football.

The star-studded team of Senegal might be a hard nut to crack for Nigeria's progress at the AFCON.

2. Guinea

Guinea has often navigated through the qualification rounds to secure a spot in the AFCON finals, where they have faced tough competition from other African nations.

Guinea now sits second in Group C after two games, with four points after winning and drawing one game.

They seat two points behind table toppers Senegal, whose qualification to the next round has already been assured, but a draw against Guinea will solidify their top spot.

Meanwhile, things might change if Guinea wins against Senegal, increasing their point tally to seven, topping the group with just one point above Senegal, who already has one point.

3. Cameroon

The five-time AFCON champion at the moment has a slim chance of qualifying from the group stages with only a second spot guaranteed for them.

Cameroon's qualification depends on their performance against Gambia later today and the outcome of the Senegal vs Guinea tie.

The tie against Gambia is a must-win for them as they will rely on Senegal to beat Guinea to secure a date with Nigeria in the round of 16.

Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau: Broda Shaggi faults referee for Super Eagles performance

In another report, Broda Shaggi has shared his take on the Super Eagles' narrow win over Guinea-Bissau at the ongoing AFCON.

The skit maker said he thought jazz was involved at some point in the match as the Super Eagles struggled for goals.

Broda Shaggi, who also faulted the referee, revealed he was unhappy with the match's outcome.

Source: Legit.ng