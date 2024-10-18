CAF Sounds Libya vs Nigeria Ultimatum As Federations Set for Legal Showdown
- The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set an ultimatum for Libya and Nigeria to submit documents
- The Nigerian Football Federation lodged an official complaint after Libyan authorities held its players hostage
- Libya denied any wrongdoings but subtly hinted that it acted in retaliation after an issue with its team in Nigeria
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly set an ultimatum for Nigeria and Libya to submit documents amid an ongoing legal battle over their postponed match.
The 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifiers doubleheader second leg scheduled for the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi was postponed after an incident between the two countries.
Libyan authorities held the Super Eagles hostage for about 16 hours at Al Abraq International Airport after dangerously rerouting their flight, which was supposed to land in Benghazi.
Captain William Troost-Ekong led his team in forfeiting the match and returning to Nigeria after their ordeal, after which the NFF lodged an official complaint to CAF.
CAF sets ultimatum for Libya vs Nigeria
In an official statement, CAF acknowledged the incident and postponed the match after directing the matter to its disciplinary board for investigation and further action.
According to Al Ahrar TV, the African football governing body has issued an ultimatum for Sunday, October 20, 2024, to both nations to submit all documents to probe their cases.
This is two days before the body's governing council is expected to meet in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, where a verdict is likely expected.
Nigeria remains at the top of Group D with seven points despite playing a game less than Benin Republic and Rwanda, with six and five points, respectively.
Libya are bottom of the group with a point, even though the group remains open and all four countries can still qualify for the tournament in Morocco.
AU intervened in Libya vs Nigeria saga
Legit.ng reported that the African Union mediated between Libya and Nigeria to help facilitate the freedom of the Super Eagles players who were held hostage in Al Abraq.
The incident attracted global attention when Nigerian captain Troost Ekong raised the alarm on social media about the team's ordeal in the North African country.
Source: Legit.ng
