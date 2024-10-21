Nigeria vs Dominican Republic: Team News, Date, Time and How to Watch Flamingos

Nigeria vs Dominican Republic is billed for the newly renovated Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo

Both teams clash in their final group game at the ongoing FIFA U17 Women's World Cup hosted by Dominican Republic

Nigeria have already secured a spot in the knockout phase but will hope to continue with their perfect start

The Flamingos will continue their campaign at the 2024 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup against hosts Dominican Republic.

The West Africans have already qualified for the knockout phase following victories over New Zealand and Ecuador.

Head coach Bankole Olowookere will hope his side can maintain their perfect start to the global showpiece against the host nation.

Nigeria vs Dominican Republic is slated for the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo. Photo: Pedro Vilela.

Team News

Key players like Harmony Chidi, Khadijat Taiwo Adegoke and Shakirat Abidemi Moshood have been instrumental in their success.

Having scored eight goals in two matches, the West African side hopes to carry their momentum into the knockout stages, Sports Ration reports.

Dominican Republic have struggled to settle into the competion as they lost their opening fixture to Ecuador 2-0.

However, they fought hard in their second game, playing a 1-1 draw with New Zealand, as Yuleinis Brito Pinales scored the equalizer.

Flamingos will aim to top their group with a perfect record, and victory in this encounter will boost their confidence as they head into the knockout phase.

How to watch Nigeria vs Dominican Republic

FIFA has scheduled the encounter for the newly renovated Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo.

Nigeria vs Dominican Republic kick off: 12:00am Nigerian time on Wednesday, October 23, 2023.

Fans can catch the game live on FIFA Plus and StarTimes.

Flamingos crush Ecuador

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria U-17 women’s team continued their impressive run at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, securing another victory with a dominant performance against Ecuador.

Fondly known as the Flamingos, the team entered the fixture in Santiago determined to qualify for the knockout rounds as they won 4-0.

The Flamingos now set their sights on improving upon their semi-final finish from 2022, aiming to go all the way this time around.

