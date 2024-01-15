Nigerian singer Yemi Alde left her countrymen in speculation over the supposed huge funds she acquired from the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations

It's no news that the songstress was one of the headliners at the African football tournament held in Cote d'Ivoire

Nigerians found ways to convey their admiration for Yemi Alade's business acumen in comparison to her style of music

Following Yemi Alade's magnificent performance at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Nigerians pointed out ways the singer has capitalised on the continental event.

The conversation was ignited online after a famous X influencer, Dr Penking, highlighted the Afrobeats singer's influence at the AFCON.

Nigerians celebrate Yemi Alade's performance at AFCON

Legit.ng reported that the musician was announced as one of the headliners at AFCON 2023, along with Magic System and Mohamed Ramadanws.

Yemi informed her Instagram followers of this while praising the event's organisers. Her gratitude was directed towards them for facilitating a venue where all Africans might unite in the love of a sport.

Dr Penking appreciated Yemi's musical display and hailed her for making money for the African football franchise.

He alleged that two years before AFCON, Alade usually went into the studio to record a continental-themed song, which made organisers of the football event choose her as a headliner.

"Yemi Alade knows exactly how to cash out from AFCON. Every two years before AFCON, she will enter studio and cook a new single shouting Africa oooooooo.

"Then AFCON will pay her 100 billion to come and perform it at the opening ceremony. Rinse and repeat. Smart money woman."

See his post below

Nigerians praise Yemi Alade for performing at AFCON

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@UrbanAbey:

"I swear I thought I was the only one thinking like this...... I said the same thing to a friend yesterday!!"

@SavvyWisk:

"Yemi alade is one woman that is consistent. She may not be as big as the top dogs but over the years she keeps on dropping at least one banger and entering the news. Complete hard work."

@ChukwunyeluOrji:

"Why dont u follow her routine and cash out too?? instead of to give the woman her flowers, look what u are saying."

@AheadAB_:

"No doubt, she's a smart business woman. Well, the winner of the AFCON would be getting 7M dollars, which ofcouse the highest in the history of the tournament, so how will CAF pay her 100B naira which is approximately around 100M dollars to sing a song."

@Nnekanwa1:

"Dem dey make that kind Mony yet fg still dey go elsewhere go dey borrow money."

