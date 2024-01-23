Following Ghana's exit from AFCON, fans of Nigeria took to social media in large numbers to ridicule the Black Stars in the aftermath of their final group match

Ghana was on the brink of qualification to the last 16 when they became complacent in the final minutes of their last group game against Mozambique

This development ended Ghana's quest for a 5th AFCON title after they last won it in 1982 in Libya

In their last Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group match on Monday, Ghana let slip a two-goal advantage to settle for a 2-2 draw against Mozambique.

Despite Jordan Ayew converting two penalties in the 15th minute, granted for a foul on John Pantsil, Ghana saw their lead vanish as Mozambique scored two goals in added time.

This unexpected turn of events led to Ghana's elimination from the tournament by the underdog Mozambique.

In the second half, the lead was doubled, courtesy of yet another handball penalty.

Ayew replicated the successful manoeuvre, seemingly steering the Gold Coast nation towards their inaugural AFCON victory.

However, in added time, their fortunes turned as team captain Andre Ayew committed a handball in the box, resulting in a penalty that Geny Catamo converted.

Following this twist of events, Reinildo Mandava rose above the rest to score an unexpected equalizer, leading to Ghana's elimination from Ivory Coast.

Consequently, Ghana concludes Group B in the third position with two points, while Mauritius finishes at the bottom.

Nigerian fans troll Ghana

Following the exit of Ghana, fans of their arch-rival and neighbouring West African nation, Nigeria, took to social media to troll the Black Stars.

Chiseke Chiteta wrote on X:

“Ghana is out of the AFCON. They didn't CEDis coming.”

Ogbeni_Sugar wrote:

"Ghana didn't CEDIS coming. They ACCRA ing"

Achraf Kojo Hakimi wrote:

"Ghana didn't cedis coming, meet us at Kotoka Nana Nsambc Hene ll is back "

Amber Ose Ibeh wrote:

"Nigeria used 1 penalty to get 3 points. Ghana used 2 penalties to get 1 point and they ACCRAING !

"You CEDIS life, sometimes you win sometimes you GHANA lose. Chale, know they didn't CEDIS coming."

Meanwhile, in Group B, Cape Verde leads after a 2-2 draw with Egypt, who secured second place with three points from back-to-back draws.

In a previous match, Ivory Coast suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat by Equatorial Guinea in Abidjan.

Despite finishing third in Group A with three points, the Elephants hope for favourable results elsewhere to advance.

The top four third-placed teams from the six groups will move to the last 16.

Surprisingly, Equatorial Guinea clinched the top spot in Group A based on a superior goal difference to Nigeria, with both teams finishing with seven points.

Nigeria secured their place with a 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

AFCON 2023: Cameroon, Guinea, or Senagal? Super Eagles potential opponents in round of 16

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles' quest for a fourth AFCON trophy will continue in the round of 16, with three potentially tough opponents incoming.

Nigeria secured qualification to the next round with seven points in second place after the three games in Group A.

However, in Group C, Senegal, Guinea, or Cameroon await Nigeria as a potential opponent in round 16.

