Former President Goodluck Jonathan received a high-level APC delegation at his Yenagoa residence ahead of the 2027 elections

A delegation led by ex-Bayelsa Deputy Governor Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah formally presented 12 APC candidates to Jonathan

Jonathan assessed the candidates and offered his blessings, urging them to prioritise development and peace in Bayelsa State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yenagoa, Bayelsa State - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has voiced confidence in the calibre of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates set to contest the 2027 elections across Bayelsa East Senatorial District.

Jonathan described virtually all of them as people who could be trusted in terms of capacity, performance and experience.

Goodluck Jonathan backs 12 APC candidates in Bayelsa East ahead of 2027 elections. Photo credit: @ChuksEricE

Source: Getty Images

As reported by The Nation, the endorsement came during a visit to Jonathan's residence in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, where a delegation formally introduced the candidates to the former president as a prominent leader from the district.

APC delegation presents candidates to Jonathan

The delegation was led by former Bayelsa Deputy Governor Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Rtd.), and included the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Samuel Ogbuku, and the Bayelsa State APC Chairman, Hon. Warman Weri Ogoriba, PhD.

Jonah appealed for Jonathan's support, describing the candidates as individuals with the right capacity, experience and character to deliver effective representation if elected.

He also promised that the candidates would serve their constituents faithfully and contribute to the development of the district and the state.

The candidates presented for federal legislative seats were Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli for the Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Hon. Jonathan Robinson Obuebite, PhD, for the Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency, and Barr. Jude Amidator Rex-Ogbuku for the Ogbia Federal Constituency.

Full list of APC candidates presented

Those presented for the Bayelsa State House of Assembly included Hon. Oteigbanyo George Braah for Nembe Constituency 1, Hon. Edward Brigidi Irigha for Nembe Constituency 2, Hon. Alalibo West for Nembe Constituency 3, Hon. Daniel Charles for Brass Constituency 1, Hon. Timi Agala for Brass Constituency 2, and Rt. Hon. Abraham Ngobere for Brass Constituency 3.

Also on the list were Chief Ebiango Okoba Egain for Ogbia Constituency 1, Hon. Godknows Obein for Ogbia Constituency 2, and Chief Gabriel Michael Ogbara for Ogbia Constituency 3.

Jonathan gave the candidates his blessings and encouraged them to remain committed to the people they seek to represent.

He urged them to view politics as a tool for improving society and drawing meaningful development to their constituencies.

He also called on the candidates and other stakeholders to protect peace, unity and cohesion in Bayelsa State, which he said remained vital to the state's continued growth.

Jonathan blesses APC candidates and urges them to prioritise development, peace and unity in Bayelsa State

Source: Facebook

Jonathan blasts Okpebholo, Ododo, other APC governors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Jonathan raised alarm over the growing practice of serving governors and senior officials converging on states during off-cycle elections.

Jonathan referenced the 2013 Anambra and 2014 Ekiti elections, saying he personally ordered party leaders to leave those states when similar situations arose during his presidency

The ex-president called on the National Peace Committee to urgently convene a stakeholders' meeting to set clear boundaries for political conduct around elections.

Source: Legit.ng