Ex-President Jonathan Backs APC Candidates for 2027 Elections
- Former President Goodluck Jonathan received a high-level APC delegation at his Yenagoa residence ahead of the 2027 elections
- A delegation led by ex-Bayelsa Deputy Governor Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah formally presented 12 APC candidates to Jonathan
- Jonathan assessed the candidates and offered his blessings, urging them to prioritise development and peace in Bayelsa State
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Yenagoa, Bayelsa State - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has voiced confidence in the calibre of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates set to contest the 2027 elections across Bayelsa East Senatorial District.
Jonathan described virtually all of them as people who could be trusted in terms of capacity, performance and experience.
As reported by The Nation, the endorsement came during a visit to Jonathan's residence in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, where a delegation formally introduced the candidates to the former president as a prominent leader from the district.
APC delegation presents candidates to Jonathan
The delegation was led by former Bayelsa Deputy Governor Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Rtd.), and included the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Samuel Ogbuku, and the Bayelsa State APC Chairman, Hon. Warman Weri Ogoriba, PhD.
Jonah appealed for Jonathan's support, describing the candidates as individuals with the right capacity, experience and character to deliver effective representation if elected.
He also promised that the candidates would serve their constituents faithfully and contribute to the development of the district and the state.
The candidates presented for federal legislative seats were Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli for the Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Hon. Jonathan Robinson Obuebite, PhD, for the Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency, and Barr. Jude Amidator Rex-Ogbuku for the Ogbia Federal Constituency.
Full list of APC candidates presented
Those presented for the Bayelsa State House of Assembly included Hon. Oteigbanyo George Braah for Nembe Constituency 1, Hon. Edward Brigidi Irigha for Nembe Constituency 2, Hon. Alalibo West for Nembe Constituency 3, Hon. Daniel Charles for Brass Constituency 1, Hon. Timi Agala for Brass Constituency 2, and Rt. Hon. Abraham Ngobere for Brass Constituency 3.
Also on the list were Chief Ebiango Okoba Egain for Ogbia Constituency 1, Hon. Godknows Obein for Ogbia Constituency 2, and Chief Gabriel Michael Ogbara for Ogbia Constituency 3.
Jonathan gave the candidates his blessings and encouraged them to remain committed to the people they seek to represent.
He urged them to view politics as a tool for improving society and drawing meaningful development to their constituencies.
He also called on the candidates and other stakeholders to protect peace, unity and cohesion in Bayelsa State, which he said remained vital to the state's continued growth.
Jonathan blasts Okpebholo, Ododo, other APC governors
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Jonathan raised alarm over the growing practice of serving governors and senior officials converging on states during off-cycle elections.
Jonathan referenced the 2013 Anambra and 2014 Ekiti elections, saying he personally ordered party leaders to leave those states when similar situations arose during his presidency
The ex-president called on the National Peace Committee to urgently convene a stakeholders' meeting to set clear boundaries for political conduct around elections.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng