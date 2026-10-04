The European Union (EU) has officially designated seven third countries as safe countries of origin at the Union level in 2026

The list covers nations across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, with one designation carrying a special legal note

It is noteworthy that asylum seekers from the listed countries may face a different review process under EU rules

The European Union has officially named seven countries as safe countries of origin at Union level, a classification that affects how asylum applications from nationals of those countries are processed across EU member states.

The designation was published in the EU's official legal register and applies in 2026.

The European Union has identified seven countries it considers safe for asylum applicants. Photo credit: Thierry Monasse, Jacques LOIC

Source: Getty Images

Countries labelled as safe countries of origin are typically subject to faster or more streamlined asylum procedures, as the EU considers them to generally respect human rights and not produce refugees.

The 7 Countries the EU considers safe

The following countries were included in Annex II of the designation as safe countries of origin:

1. Bangladesh.

2. Colombia.

3. Egypt.

4. India.

5. Kosovo.

6. Morocco.

7. Tunisia.

Kosovo's inclusion came with a specific legal caveat. The EU noted that its designation of Kosovo "is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence."

This wording reflects the fact that Kosovo's statehood remains disputed by some EU member states and internationally.

EU: What the safe country label means

When an asylum seeker comes from a country on this list, EU authorities can treat their application under an accelerated procedure.

This does not automatically mean the claim will be rejected, but the burden shifts more heavily onto the applicant to prove that their specific situation warrants protection, even if their country is considered generally safe.

The classification is part of a broader EU framework aimed at managing asylum flows more efficiently while maintaining legal protections for genuine refugees. Countries can be removed from the list if their human rights situation deteriorates significantly.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the EU had suspended its visa agreements with three countries.

EU lists people exempt from Schengen visa fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the EU had published four categories of people who are exempt from paying the Schengen visa fee.

This is a detail that is particularly relevant for Africans planning travel to Europe for study, research, or youth programmes.

The first category covers children under six years of age, who are exempt regardless of the purpose of travel.

Source: Legit.ng