New Zealand's immigration authority has announced two visa pathways allowing parents of citizens and residents to join their families in the country

The Parent Resident Visa offers up to 2,500 permanent residence approvals each year through a two-stage expression of interest process

The Parent Boost Visitor Visa allows eligible parents to stay for up to 10 years in total, though it does not lead to permanent residence

New Zealand has announced two formal visa pathways for parents of its citizens and permanent residents, offering families the opportunity to live together in the country either long-term or on an extended visit basis.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) outlined both options, the Parent Resident Visa and the Parent Boost Visitor Visa, each designed to suit different family circumstances and immigration goals.

New Zealand gives 2 parent visa options for froeigners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Parent Resident Visa: 2,500 places yearly

The Parent Resident Visa follows a two-step process. Applicants begin by submitting an Expression of Interest (EOI). If selected and the EOI satisfies all criteria, INZ issues an Invitation to Apply (ITA), giving the applicant four months to submit a full residence application. INZ is authorised to approve up to 2,500 of these visas annually.

Parent Boost Visitor Visa: How it works

For families who prefer a long-term visiting arrangement, the Parent Boost Visitor Visa offers stays of up to five years, with the option to apply for a second five-year visa, bringing the total possible stay to a decade. Visa holders may leave and re-enter New Zealand freely throughout the visa period.

Unlike the resident visa, this option does not lead to permanent residence. It is strictly for visiting purposes.

Applicants must apply from outside New Zealand and be sponsored by an adult child who holds New Zealand citizenship or residency. They are also required to meet health and character requirements, demonstrate financial self-sufficiency or qualify through their sponsor's income, and maintain mandatory health insurance covering medical care, cancer treatment, repatriation, and the return of remains for the entire duration of their stay.

A compliance check takes place after three years, at which point applicants must provide proof of valid insurance and a current medical certificate. Failure to satisfy these conditions can lead to visa cancellation.

The two pathways reflect New Zealand's effort to balance family reunification with the sustainability of its public services.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand published seven countries whose citizens can benefit from qualification assessment exemption.

New Zealand changes age rules for partner visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced the new age and evidence rules for nine partnership-based visa categories, which took effect on September 25, 2026.

For couples seeking residence, the 12-month period of living together can only start once both partners are 18 — meaning most will need to wait until they are at least 19 to qualify.

Source: Legit.ng