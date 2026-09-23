CAF named Chadian referee Alhadji Allaou Mahamat to take charge of Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualifying match against Madagascar

Mahamat, who is 40 years old, previously officiated two Super Eagles matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

23 Super Eagles players, including Wilfred Ndidi and Samuel Chukwueze, began training ahead of the September 25 fixture in Uyo

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Chadian referee Alhadji Allaou Mahamat as the match official for Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Madagascar, scheduled for Friday, September 25, 2026, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The Group D clash will see the Super Eagles look to take full advantage of home support as they aim to strengthen their position in the qualification standings, while Madagascar's Barea side arrives in Uyo determined to claim a positive result on the road.

Chadian referee Alhadji Allaou Mahamat has been appointed to officiate the 2027 AFCON qualifying clash between Nigeria and Madagascar. Photo by Khaled Desouki

Source: Getty Images

Mahamat's background and Nigeria experience

Mahamat is a widely respected figure in African football officiating.

According to Western Post, the 40-year-old has taken charge of matches across several CAF competitions, including the CAF Champions League, the CAF Confederation Cup, the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, and the African Nations Championship.

His familiarity with the Super Eagles is notable.

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Mahamat officiated two Nigeria matches, one in Uyo when Nigeria hosted Rwanda, and the other in South Africa when the Super Eagles faced Lesotho away from home.

Nigeria won both games, beating Rwanda 1-0 and Lesotho 2-1.

Following the Nigeria vs Madagascar fixture, the Super Eagles will travel to face Guinea-Bissau in their second Group D qualifier on September 29, 2026.

Super Eagles step up preparations

With the opening qualifier days away, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has wasted no time in organising the squad.

As seen on the Super Eagles official X page, Nigeria held their first training session on Tuesday, September 22, with 23 players taking part after the arrival of captain Wilfred Ndidi, winger Samuel Chukwueze, and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

The full list of players who featured in Tuesday's session includes Arthur Okonkwo, Stanley Nwabali, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Bruno Onyemaechi, and Emmanuel Fernandez.

Also involved in the training were Benjamin Fredrick, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Isaac James, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Akor Adams, Taiwo Awoniyi, Tolu Arokodare, Moses Usor, and George Ilenikhena.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye remains the only absentee from the expected squad. He was named by Chelle as one of three goalkeeping options alongside Nwabali and Okonkwo, and his arrival would bring the total number of players in camp to 24.

Chelle has three goalkeepers in his plans for the qualifiers, with Okoye's presence yet to be confirmed ahead of the Friday fixture at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Madagascar arrive in Nigeria for AFCON qualifier

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Madagascar’s arrival in Nigeria ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash with the Super Eagles.

Coach Corentin Martins and his squad landed in Lagos before travelling to Uyo for the Friday, September 25 fixture as the match has already been surrounded by controversy after goalkeeper Zacharie Boucher was dropped over comments he made in 2018 denouncing Madagascar.

Source: Legit.ng