CNG and electric buses are cutting fares on selected routes in the FCT, Lagos and Enugu

Borno offers bus rides for ₦50, while Kaduna’s free CNG services have carried about 3.2 million passengers

Several proposed fare cuts remain unimplemented, and reported savings apply to specific routes—not nationwide

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has reported lower transport fares on selected routes across Nigeria following the deployment of compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicles, offering some relief to commuters facing high travel costs.

The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV) said the savings reflect investments in alternative-energy vehicles, refuelling stations and charging infrastructure.

FG activates cheaper transport fares nationwide amid passengers' denials. Credit: State House.

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Its Executive Chairman, Ismaeel Ahmed, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday by the initiative’s Head of Brand and Communications, Onyekachi Eke.

However, while some services are already operating at reduced fares, other reductions highlighted by the initiative remain proposals.

FCT, Lagos and Enugu record cheaper fares

According to Ahmed, CNG buses on the Kubwa–Berger and Apo–Nyanya/Mararaba routes in the Federal Capital Territory charge ₦500, compared with ₦1,000 on diesel-powered buses.

The Masaka–Berger service costs ₦600 instead of ₦1,000, while Berger–Gwagwalada costs ₦700, against ₦1,200. Another 26 buses are expected to join the FCT fleet.

In Lagos, the initiative reported that Ikorodu–Fadeyi fares fell from ₦1,200 to ₦680, while Ikorodu–Maryland dropped from ₦1,000 to ₦570. Ikeja–Obalende declined from ₦1,400 to ₦720.

Enugu commuters are also benefiting from 100 CNG buses operated by FEMADEC for the state government.

Ahmed said the Enugu–Nsukka fare, previously between ₦3,000 and ₦4,000, initially dropped to ₦2,200 and now stands at ₦1,600 on the CNG-supported service.

Borno offers ₦50 bus rides

Borno State has deployed 500 electric tricycles, 20 electric buses and 150 electric saloon cars and taxis, supported by eight standalone solar-powered charging terminals.

The state’s subsidised fares are ₦50 for buses, ₦100 for taxis and ₦200 for tricycles, according to the initiative.

Borno is also developing three CNG stations in Maiduguri. One is operational, while two are nearing completion, alongside vehicle conversion facilities.

In Abia, 40 electric buses provide transport at fares subsidised by 50 per cent. Zamfara is introducing 100 electric taxis, with fares expected to be 40 per cent lower.

Kaduna’s 100 CNG buses provide free transport on major routes. Ahmed said they had carried approximately 3.2 million passengers, delivering estimated savings exceeding ₦3.5 billion.

More fare cuts proposed

In Akwa Ibom, proposed fares would halve the cost of Uyo–Ikot Ekpene to ₦650, Uyo–Eket to ₦1,250 and Uyo–Oron to ₦1,500.

Edo’s proposed Benin–Auchi fare is ₦4,000, compared with ₦8,000, while Kingsquare–Ugbowo–Oluku could fall from ₦600 to ₦300.

Proposals also include ₦4,900 for Warri–Asaba in Delta, down from ₦7,000, and ₦2,000 for Dutse–Kano in Jigawa, down from ₦3,500.

Further reductions were identified for Ogun and Oyo, while Niger is expanding CNG-supported services between Suleja and Abuja.

FG announces cheaper CNG and electric bus fares nationwide. Credit: Novatis

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Delta has developed 22 electric vehicle charging stations. In Ebonyi, the government has acquired luxury buses to ease civil servants’ transport costs, while discussions on alternative-energy deployment continue.

Ahmed linked the measures to the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme, which seeks to turn lower operating costs into cheaper fares.

President Bola Tinubu had set October 1 as the target for measurable transport savings. The reported benefits, however, relate to specific services and routes rather than a nationwide fare reduction.

Operators release new fares in five states

Legit.ng earlier reported that Commuters in Kaduna, Oyo, Enugu, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory are still waiting for cheaper journeys after the October 1 target for transport fare reductions passed without noticeable relief on surveyed routes.

Passengers interviewed by The Guardian on October 2 said they continued to pay existing fares, while operators blamed expensive fuel and the absence of interventions capable of lowering their costs.

Source: Legit.ng