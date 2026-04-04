Funke Akindele's blockbuster movie Behind The Scenes has set a record on Netflix shortly after it debuted on the platform

The new feat also stirred an emotional reaction from the Nollywood filmmaker and actress

Recall that Behind The Scenes also earned over N2 billion at the cinemas in the country.

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele ‎has moved from being just a box office queen to setting a record on popular movie streaming platform Netflix.

After achieving huge success in cinemas, including raking in over N2 billion, ‘Behind The Scenes’ debuted on Netflix on Friday, April 3, 2025.

Funke Akindele pens emotional message to fans as her movie hits number one on Netflix. Credit: funkejenifaaakindele

Source: Instagram

‎The movie is now set to rake in more revenue as it moved to the number one spot on Netflix shortly after it was released on the platform.

Funke Akindele gets emotional over new feat

In a social media post on Saturday, April 4, 2026, Funke Akindele penned a heartfelt message to her fans and supporters.

According to the actress, seeing her movie at number one on the top 10 movies meant so much to her.

"My beautiful FANmily, this one is really special to me. What’s being celebrated today came from days of hard work, long hours, challenges on set, and an unshakable belief that we could create something meaningful. With God’s grace, determination, and your incredible love, it became the masterpiece it is today.

Seeing #BehindTheScenes become the No. 1 amongst the top 10 movies, this means so much to me, and I’m deeply grateful for every single fan streaming, sharing, and cheering us on worldwide. Thank you for believing in this journey. Let’s keep making history together," she wrote.

Congratulations pour in for Funke Akindele over Netflix success. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

‎Recall that Behind The Scenes, released on December 12, 2025, tells the story of Aderonke, a real estate mogul whose life falls apart due to selfish family members.

‎The movie featured popular stars in the industry like Destiny Etiko, Ibrahim Chatta, Tobi Bakre, Uche Montana, and Iyabo Ojo.

Funke Akindele's social media post celebrating her movie's feat on Netflix is below:

Reactions as Funke Akindele's movie set new record

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from celebrities and fans as many congratulated her. Read the comments below:

theprettyfola commented:

"Congratulations My Queen very well deserved mama ….You’re always in every department to make sure everyone is doing things right ….The result is mind BTS TO THE WORLD."

diiadem wrote:

"I’ve been crying like a cow since I watched this movie this morning sis may your wealth of knowledge never run dry!!!"

jagabanyoutube commented:

"Twitter has been on fire since yesterday ooooo. Everybody on a straight line to Twitter."

hardeholaharbisola wrote:

"Number 1, take am play first . December we go again by the grace of God."

Funke Akindele promotes Iyabo Ojo's movie

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele openly sent a message to Iyabo Ojo after the latter openly blamed Toyin Abraham over the drama that unfolded during the premiere of The Return of Arinzo.

Funke Akindele appeared to gain the upper hand as she joined Iyabo Ojo in promoting The Return of Arinzo.

Reacting, someone said,

"Thank you for teaching everyone the new scope nobody should disrespect you on this cinema shtit

Source: Legit.ng