A TikTok user has shared a viral video showing passengers witnessing NASA’s Artemis II rocket launch from a plane window mid-flight

The clip captured the bright flame and trail of the Space Launch System rocket as it lifted off from Earth

The video sparked reactions online, with many describing the moment as surreal and one of the most beautiful sights

A lovely video showing passengers on a commercial flight witnessing NASA's Artemis II rocket blast off into space has drawn massive reactions on social media.

The viral video has left many calling it one of the most beautiful moments captured in the skies, while also raising many questions.

An aeroplane passenger captures the moment the Artemis II rocket left Earth for the moon. Photo credit: @katiemccuistion/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, posted by TikToker @katiemccuistion, showed the exact moment the powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

View of Artemis II from an airplane

Filmed from her window seat mid-flight, the pilot had told the passengers to look outside the window to see the Astronauts of Artemis II on their way to the moon.

@katiemccuistion captured the bright orange flame and long contrail of the rocket streaking across the sky.

The moment has been described by viewers as “truly surreal” and “the luckiest air travel ever,” with the rocket’s trail creating a dramatic spectacle against the clouds.

A TikToker shares a viral video showing passengers witnessing NASA’s Artemis II rocket launch. Photo credit: Artemis II space rocket

Source: UGC

Multiple passengers on other flights (including routes from Key West to Newark, Costa Rica, and Aruba to Atlanta) also captured similar breathtaking views. Still, Katie’s TikTok video has become one of the most shared.

Artemis II is NASA’s first crewed mission to the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. The four astronauts, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, are currently on a 10-day journey that will take them farther from Earth than any humans have been in over 50 years.

Watch the viral video below:

Reactions to Artemis II launch plane view

Some of the comments are below.

mastershartz said:

"I'm actually surprised that plane was allowed to be that close to a rocket launch."

kany said:

"Am I the only one who thought spaceships go straight up?"

danno questioned:

"Question to all flat earthers- why is that rocket on a curve?"

April Joy King stated:

"My husband worked on that program for 12 years. I cry everytime I see a video. His fingerprint made it to space."

BradG commented:

"Sad to see this event pass by our society with barely a remark. 60 years ago, it was all the world was talking about."

BighOe entertainment wrote:

"Don't ever delete this, girl, you've recorded pure HISTORY."

Wettowel277 commented:

"Gotta be a weird feeling watching people leave our planet like that."

Billionaire businessman travels to space

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Billionaire Branson shared his first video after he landed in space as he fulfilled a dream he had pursued for years.

During the exploration, he will evaluate the environment and determine whether his space company can airlift people there at a price.

Many people were amazed by the space video, with some saying it shows just how great the human drive is.

Source: Legit.ng