Some filling stations in Lagos have cut petrol prices by as much as N81 per litre, giving motorists some relief at the pump.

NNPC outlets offered the cheapest fuel in a market survey, while independent marketers such as MRS and Ardova charged higher rates.

The local price drop coincided with a weakening international crude oil market, with analysts pointing to a shifting supply-demand balance.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism and deep knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and broader market trends.

Petrol prices have fallen at several filling stations across Lagos, with the cheapest litre now at N1,289 after a fresh round of pump price adjustments.

A market survey at multiple stations found that some had cut their rates from N1,370 to N1,289 per litre, a reduction of N81.

NNPC stations are selling petrol for as low as N1,289 per litre in Lagos Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The Sun reports that NNPC retail outlets recorded the lowest prices, ranging between N1,289 and N1,300 per litre. Independent marketers charged more, with MRS selling at N1,330 per litre and Ardova at N1,350.

The lower prices offer some relief to private motorists, commercial drivers and businesses that rely on petrol for daily operations, the Sun reports.

Crude oil prices pull back

The Lagos pump price adjustments come as international crude oil benchmarks trend downward. Brent crude was recently quoted at $91.70 per barrel, while the US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), traded at $85.03, both below their previous closing levels.

KCM Trade Chief Economist Tim Waterer, quoted by Reuters, attributed the decline to a fundamental shift in how the market views supply and demand.

He said:

"Oil is recalibrating lower as the market increasingly accepts that supply has finally caught up with demand and may now be set to exceed it. That shift in the supply-demand balance is the main factor weighing on prices today."

Oilprice.com reported that growing expectations of a potential oversupply have become a key factor unsettling traders, as production levels increasingly approach or exceed global consumption.

Nigerian motorists are getting a break as petrol prices fall at selected outlets Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The decline has come despite ongoing concerns about shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for crude exports from the Middle East. Warnings linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy about mines in parts of the waterway have kept energy traders on edge. Even so, expectations of a recovery in regional oil exports have softened the market's reaction.

Data from maritime intelligence firm Windward show that vessel movements through the strait remain well below pre-conflict averages.

Another oil company starts direct fuel purchases

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sixxco Oil Ltd had joined the growing list of Nigerian petroleum marketers purchasing products directly from the Dangote Refinery under its Direct Delivery Scheme.

The company confirmed that its first set of trucks had been loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other petroleum products at the refinery.

Sixxco Oil Ltd's Chief Executive Officer, Hubert Ngoka, explained that the arrangement would enable the company to collect fuel directly from the refinery and supply its partner filling stations and customers across Rivers State.

Source: Legit.ng