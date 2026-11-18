Kazim Adeoti took to Instagram on November 18, 2026, to share photos of Mercy Aigbe's baby bump

The post came after Aigbe shared images hinting at a pregnancy, leaving many fans unsure whether it was real

Fans flooded Kazim's comment section with mixed reactions after he appeared to confirm the news

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti, appears to be putting the speculation to rest after his wife set the internet ablaze with photos of a growing baby bump.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Aigbe sparked a wave of debate online on November 18 after posting images of herself showing a bump, captioning the moment with a note about journeys that begin with a little heartbeat.

Mercy Aigbe’s husband Kazim Adeoti posts heartfelt motherhood message alongside actress’ baby bump photos. Photo: kazimadeoti

Source: Instagram

Many fans were sceptical, with some suspecting the actress was teasing her followers or staging a stunt for attention.

However, Kazim Adeoti stepped into the conversation on November 18, 2026, sharing a series of the same bump photos on his Instagram page.

His words carried the warmth of a man celebrating something deeply personal.

"Motherhood — one of life's most beautiful gifts. A journey of unconditional love, endless sacrifice and a kind of strength words can never fully describe. 🤍 Alhamdulilai!!!" he wrote.

Check out Mercy Aigbe’s husband Kazim Adeoti's Instagram post below:

Fans react to Kazim Adeoti's post

The post sent fans into a frenzy, and the comment section quickly filled up with congratulatory messages, though not without a healthy dose of humour.

@riskayaholaniyi wrote:

"She's about to give birth to a new movie 😂. Congratulations mama. We're waiting ✋️ 🔥"

@eriataestheromotayo commented:

"Eku orire baba baby tuntun😂😂😂😂let's know the title of the movie sir 😂😂we can't wait 😛"

@sholly_b_crown said:

"Oh wow! The pregnancy was hung. Congratulations dear family ❤️❤️"

@deevibesmedia wrote:

"Congratulations iyawo Alhaji 😂❤️"

@yenii__xx reacted:

"Omo Shey na true 😂😂 congratulations ma"

@olajidemonisolakafilat shared:

"Congratulations sir🙌❤️🔥"

@adekazpremiumtv added:

"Big congratulations to the family❤️❤️❤️"

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe features in husband Kazim Adeoti’s latest Instagram post as he speaks about motherhood. Photo: kazimadeoti

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe shares why she dumped Christianity

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe spoke about her decision to change her faith from Christianity to Islam.

She spoke about how religion helped her bond better with her husband, Kazim Adeoti. She also talked about Adekaz's first wife kicking against her marriage to her husband.

Mercy Aigbe noted that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she had for her husband, and it was a voluntary one, as she has always been liberal with religion.

Source: Legit.ng