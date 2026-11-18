Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped to 14.06% in October 2026 from 14.63% in September, but the cost of living remains high

Food inflation also eased, although many households and businesses are still struggling with rising expenses and weak purchasing power

While the slowdown offers some relief, Nigerians should not expect prices to fall significantly unless inflation continues to decline in the coming months

Nigeria’s inflation rate eased for the third consecutive month in October 2026, offering some relief amid the persistent cost-of-living crisis. However, the slowdown does not mean food, transport, rent and other essential items have become cheaper across the country.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), headline inflation dropped to 14.06% in October from 14.63% in September. While the decline suggests that price increases are slowing, many households are still struggling to cope with the cumulative effect of rising costs and stagnant incomes.

Prices Still High Despite Falling Inflation: 8 Things Nigerians Need to know

Source: Getty Images

Here are 8 important things Nigerians should understand about the latest inflation figures and what they mean for their finances.

1. Prices are still rising, but at a slower pace

A decline in inflation does not mean prices have returned to previous levels. It means goods and services are becoming more expensive at a slower rate than before.

For instance, an item that cost N1,000 a year ago would now cost about N1,140 if its price increased in line with the 14.06% inflation rate. The slowdown simply means the pace of further increases has reduced.

2. Food remains the biggest concern for households

Food inflation dropped to 19.13% in October from 19.59% in September. Despite the improvement, food prices are still rising faster than the overall inflation rate.

This means Nigerian households continue to spend a significant portion of their income on food, leaving less money for transportation, healthcare, education, rent and other expenses.

3. Some food items became cheaper in October

The NBS recorded month-on-month food inflation of -0.75% in October, indicating that food prices declined on average compared with September.

This could offer some relief to shoppers, particularly for certain food items in markets. However, the decline does not mean every product became cheaper, as prices still vary depending on the commodity, market and location.

4. Workers are still struggling with purchasing power

The decline in inflation does not automatically translate into higher salaries or improved earnings for Nigerian workers.

Many employees are still dealing with the effects of previous price increases, particularly those whose wages have not been adjusted to reflect the rising cost of living. Although inflation is slowing, their incomes may still be insufficient to cover basic expenses comfortably.

5. Savings are still losing purchasing power

Nigerians keeping money in savings accounts or holding cash may continue to lose purchasing power if the returns on their savings are lower than inflation.

Although the lower inflation rate means money is losing value at a slower pace, the impact remains. Savers may still find that the amount they have accumulated cannot buy as much as it could a year earlier.

6. Inflation differs across states and locations

The impact of rising prices is not uniform across Nigeria. In October, urban inflation stood at 14.84%, compared with 12.17% in rural areas.

At the state level, Imo recorded the highest year-on-year inflation rate at 28.66%, followed by Enugu at 22.81% and Kaduna at 21.55%.

These differences mean households in some locations could be experiencing much higher price pressures than the national average suggests.

Prices Still High Despite Falling Inflation: 8 Things Nigerians Need to know

Source: Getty Images

7. Businesses are still facing cost and pricing challenges

Traders, small businesses and manufacturers still have to contend with the cost of purchasing goods, raw materials, transportation and other operational expenses.

While slower inflation could make pricing and inventory planning easier, businesses are also dealing with customers whose purchasing power has weakened. This makes it increasingly difficult for some operators to transfer higher costs to consumers without losing sales.

8. The latest decline does not guarantee lasting relief

Although annual inflation declined in October, the monthly headline inflation rate rose to 0.43% from 0.06% in September.

This suggests that prices still increased during the month, even as the annual rate slowed. Nigerians may therefore need to wait for more consistent declines in inflation before expecting sustained relief from the cost-of-living crisis.

Source: Legit.ng