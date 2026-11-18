Philadelphia's Special Victims Unit released the name of a suspect wanted in connection with a gunpoint abduction and a separate shooting targeting the same victim

Both incidents, allegedly involving Olunkayode J. Taiwo, occurred within two weeks of each other across two Philadelphia neighbourhoods

Police say Taiwo may be driving a silver or grey 2026 Honda Accord and an active arrest warrant has been issued

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Philadelphia, United States - The Philadelphia police are asking the public to help locate a man wanted in connection with two violent incidents involving the same victim, including a gunpoint abduction and a later shooting.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit identified the suspect as Olunkayode J. Taiwo and confirmed that an active arrest warrant has been issued.

Investigators say the incidents happened two weeks apart in different Philadelphia neighbourhoods. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Fox Philadelphia ,Taiwo had not been taken into custody at the time the alert was issued on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Two incidents, one victim

According to investigators, the first incident took place around 10:00 p.m. on November 2 on the 1500 block of West Seybert Street, within the 22nd Police District, where Taiwo is alleged to have abducted a woman at gunpoint.

Roughly two weeks later, on November 15, the same suspect allegedly returned.

Police said Taiwo fired shots at the victim near her home on the 7600 block of Rugby Street. No further details about the victim's condition were provided in the police release.

How to report a tip

Investigators believe Taiwo may be travelling in a silver or grey 2026 Honda Accord bearing Pennsylvania registration plate H900330.

The Special Victims Unit is urging anyone who knows Taiwo's current whereabouts to call 215-685-3251. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Philadelphia police says both incidents involve the same woman. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Police arrest 8 Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Canadian police in Ontario's Peel region arrested 12 suspects, including eight Nigerians, over an alleged luxury car theft syndicate

The police officers recovered 96 high-value vehicles worth $4.5m that had been hidden inside shipping containers bound for West Africa.

The 12 suspects face a combined 231 charges, with police warning that some may face deportation after criminal proceedings.

Source: Legit.ng