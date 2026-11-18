US Police Declare Nigerian Wanted Over Alleged Abduction, Shooting
- Philadelphia's Special Victims Unit released the name of a suspect wanted in connection with a gunpoint abduction and a separate shooting targeting the same victim
- Both incidents, allegedly involving Olunkayode J. Taiwo, occurred within two weeks of each other across two Philadelphia neighbourhoods
- Police say Taiwo may be driving a silver or grey 2026 Honda Accord and an active arrest warrant has been issued
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Philadelphia, United States - The Philadelphia police are asking the public to help locate a man wanted in connection with two violent incidents involving the same victim, including a gunpoint abduction and a later shooting.
The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit identified the suspect as Olunkayode J. Taiwo and confirmed that an active arrest warrant has been issued.
As reported by Fox Philadelphia ,Taiwo had not been taken into custody at the time the alert was issued on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.
Two incidents, one victim
According to investigators, the first incident took place around 10:00 p.m. on November 2 on the 1500 block of West Seybert Street, within the 22nd Police District, where Taiwo is alleged to have abducted a woman at gunpoint.
Roughly two weeks later, on November 15, the same suspect allegedly returned.
Police said Taiwo fired shots at the victim near her home on the 7600 block of Rugby Street. No further details about the victim's condition were provided in the police release.
How to report a tip
Investigators believe Taiwo may be travelling in a silver or grey 2026 Honda Accord bearing Pennsylvania registration plate H900330.
The Special Victims Unit is urging anyone who knows Taiwo's current whereabouts to call 215-685-3251. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).
Canadian Police arrest 8 Nigerians
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Canadian police in Ontario's Peel region arrested 12 suspects, including eight Nigerians, over an alleged luxury car theft syndicate
The police officers recovered 96 high-value vehicles worth $4.5m that had been hidden inside shipping containers bound for West Africa.
The 12 suspects face a combined 231 charges, with police warning that some may face deportation after criminal proceedings.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng