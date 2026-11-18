Nigerians seeking to study abroad can apply for scholarship programmes in several countries that provide financial support for international students while allowing them to work part-time under certain conditions.

Countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Japan and Hungary offer scholarship opportunities for foreign students, with some programmes covering tuition fees, accommodation, living expenses, travel and other costs.

The funding available depends on the scholarship, but students may also be allowed to earn additional income through part-time employment while studying.

6 Countries Where Nigerians Can Study Abroad, Get Scholarships and Earn Money

Source: UGC

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), many countries allow international students to work during their studies, although the permitted hours and conditions vary.

Here are six countries where Nigerians can explore scholarship opportunities while also gaining access to legal employment during their studies.

1. United Kingdom

The UK offers the Chevening Scholarship, a government-funded programme for international students pursuing eligible master's degrees.

The scholarship covers tuition fees, travel expenses, visa costs and a monthly living allowance, among other benefits. Nigerians are eligible to apply, subject to the programme's requirements.

International students studying full-time at degree level or above with eligible sponsors can generally work up to 20 hours weekly during term time and full-time during vacation periods.

Applicants can check the Chevening Nigeria page for eligibility requirements and application updates.

2. Germany

Germany offers scholarships through the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), including the Development-Related Postgraduate Courses (EPOS) programme for qualified graduates from developing countries.

The EPOS scholarship targets professionals with relevant academic qualifications and work experience who want to pursue postgraduate studies in development-related fields.

International students in Germany can generally work up to 140 full days or 280 half-days annually. Alternatively, students can work up to 20 hours weekly during the lecture period, while unrestricted employment is generally permitted during semester breaks.

Interested applicants can explore the DAAD scholarship database for available programmes.

3. Australia

The Australian government offers Australia Awards Scholarships to eligible students from developing countries seeking undergraduate or postgraduate education at participating institutions.

The scholarship generally covers tuition fees, return air travel, living expenses, health insurance, an establishment allowance and other eligible costs.

International students can generally work up to 48 hours per fortnight during study periods and unlimited hours during scheduled breaks.

However, scholarship recipients are expected to prioritise their academic programmes, and paid employment must not interfere with their studies or violate scholarship conditions.

Applicants can check the official application guidelines to confirm whether Nigeria is eligible for a particular award and when applications open.

4. Ireland

Nigerians can also explore the Government of Ireland International Education Scholarship (GOI-IES), which supports international students pursuing master's, postgraduate diploma and PhD programmes at eligible Irish higher education institutions.

The programme provides a €10,000 stipend for one year of full-time study, while participating institutions are required to grant recipients a full tuition fee waiver for the scholarship year.

The scholarship is available to applicants domiciled outside the EU, European Economic Area, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, making Nigerians eligible to apply if they meet other requirements.

International students with eligible immigration permission can generally work up to 20 hours weekly during term time and 40 hours during designated holiday periods.

Applicants must first secure admission to an eligible institution and meet the scholarship's academic and application requirements.

5. Japan

Japan offers the Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarship to international students seeking opportunities to study at Japanese institutions.

Depending on the scholarship category, funding may cover tuition, monthly allowances and travel expenses, helping students reduce the cost of studying abroad.

International students in Japan can work up to 28 hours weekly after obtaining the required permission from immigration authorities. During long school holidays, they may work up to eight hours daily, subject to applicable conditions.

Students can find information about the scholarship and other study opportunities through the official Study in Japan portal.

6. Hungary

Hungary's Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship offers international students tuition-free education, a monthly stipend, accommodation support and medical insurance, subject to the programme's terms.

Nigerians are among the nationalities that can explore the scholarship, although applicants must follow the nomination and selection procedures applicable to their country.

International students holding eligible study residence permits can work up to 30 hours weekly during the teaching period and full-time for up to 90 days annually outside the teaching period.

Interested applicants can check the official scholarship application portal for application procedures, eligible programmes and requirements.

6 Countries Where Nigerians Can Study Abroad, Get Scholarships and Earn Money

Source: UGC

What Nigerians should know before applying

Although these scholarships can reduce the cost of studying abroad, applicants should understand that receiving a scholarship does not automatically guarantee employment.

Students must comply with the immigration rules of their host country, including work-hour restrictions, employment eligibility and any additional permits required.

Scholarship coverage also varies. Some programmes pay tuition, accommodation, travel and living expenses, while others provide stipends or partial financial support. Applicants should check what is covered before accepting an offer.

For Nigerians interested in studying abroad, these programmes offer an opportunity to combine international education, financial assistance and work experience while building skills that could improve their career prospects after graduation.

Source: Legit.ng