Nigeria's NDLEA arrested American basketball player Da'monte Khiree Greene, 28, at Lagos airport after he flew in from Thailand via the UAE

Greene allegedly abandoned two checked-in bags containing 32 parcels of a prohibited substance before trying to leave the airport with only his carry-on luggage

A forensic examination of Greene's phone reportedly revealed evidence linking him to the illegal operation, the NDLEA said

Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an American basketball player at Lagos airport after agents allegedly found 33.95 kilograms of a prohibited substance concealed inside two of his checked-in bags.

Da'monte Khiree Greene, who is originally from Georgia and currently plays for the Pattani Raptors in Thailand, arrived at the airport last Wednesday on an Emirates flight from Thailand via the United Arab Emirates.

Greene Da'monte Khiree's arrest by the NDLEA for illicit drug transportation has stirred reactions from Americans. Photo credit: NDLEA

Source: UGC

The 28-year-old previously played college basketball for Reinhardt University and South Georgia Technical College before moving abroad, Daily Mail reports.

How the arrest unfolded

According to the NDLEA in an official statement, Greene was placed under discreet surveillance from the moment he landed.

Agents observed him walk away from his two checked-in bags and head towards the airport car park carrying only his hand luggage.

He was arrested there before he could leave the premises.

When officers searched the two abandoned bags, both of which had Greene's name tags on them, they found 32 parcels of a substance the agency described as "Loud".

The combined weight of the seized material was 33.95 kilograms, roughly 75 pounds.

Agents also recovered a tracking device from inside the bags.

What Greene told the NDLEA after his arrest

Greene told the agency he had travelled to Nigeria "on holiday to build networks for his basketball career."

However, the NDLEA said a forensic examination of his mobile phone uncovered information that pointed to his alleged awareness of and involvement in the illegal operation, contradicting his account, BBC News reports.

He could face a life sentence under Nigerian law if convicted.

How Americans reacted to Greene’s arrest

News of Greene’s arrest also sparked reactions among social media users, with several Americans expressing disbelief over the quantity of the seized substance and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Kidobutai suggested that someone may have persuaded the basketball player that he could get around Nigerian officials and make money from selling the substance in the country.

“Someone probably convinced him he could sort out Nigerian officials and make good gains if he sold his American w**d in Nigeria,” the user wrote.

Another commenter, Diet, reacted to the photograph released after the arrest, questioning the way Greene was made to pose with the seized items.

“They made him pose with the gas. Thats insane 😭😭😭😭,” Diet posted.

The J-Late Show also mocked Greene's explanation that he had travelled to Nigeria to build basketball connections, pointing to the quantity of the seized substance.

“came to build basketball networks, got caught with 75 pounds of Loud.. ✘ next-level dumb sh*t,” the account wrote.

Domcold, meanwhile, expressed shock at the reported quantity and described the case as serious.

“75 pounds?! That’s a shocking amount. This is a serious case. What was he thinking? 🤦‍♂️😳” the user posted.

Nigeria's growing challenge with prohibited substances

The arrest comes as Nigeria deals with growing concerns over the movement and distribution of illegal substances.

The country, once seen mainly as a transit point for narcotics, has increasingly become a site of production, consumption and distribution, according to the United Nations.

The NDLEA has in recent months uncovered several large-scale methamphetamine laboratories across the country.

In September, the agency dismantled one such facility and arrested a Mexican national suspected of being a major figure in the operation, who was allegedly attempting to leave Nigeria through Lagos.

NDLEA arrests man with meth

Legit.ng earlier reported about Chinedu Onwude, the 56-year-old businessman arrested at Lagos airport after NDLEA officers allegedly found 25.05kg of methamphetamine concealed in cereal packs.

Investigators say he had lived in South Africa for more than 24 years using a stolen identity and forged documents. They also allege that an associate recruited him to bring the drugs into Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng