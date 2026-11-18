Veteran Yoruba actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, has opened up about how his family grew beyond his original plans

The 73-year-old actor recalled breaking down in tears after learning that two women had given birth to his children within the same week

Oga Bello said he initially wanted a small family, inspired by the marriage of his godfather, Femi Okunnu

Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, has shared a personal account of how his family became much larger than he initially imagined.

The 73-year-old actor made the disclosure during an appearance on the Talk to B podcast, where he spoke about his marriage, children, and the unexpected changes that came with fame.

Oga Bello said he never planned to have as many children as he does today.

Adebayo Salami says he never planned to have as many children as he does today. Photo: @adebayosalami/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to him, he initially wanted a simple family life with his wife, inspired by the marriage of his godfather, Femi Okunnu.

“I didn’t plan to have as many children as I have in my life. That was not my original plan,” he said.

He explained that, at the beginning of his marriage, he and his wife enjoyed spending time together, including having breakfast before he left for work.

However, he said his growing fame changed the arrangement, and the number of children in his family continued to increase.

Oga Bello recalls breaking down over children's births

The actor also recounted an experience that left him overwhelmed.

According to him, he was making preparations for the naming ceremony of one of his children when he received news that another woman had also given birth to his child.

The two births happened within the same week.

He recalled:

“I had two children within one week. We planned to do naming ceremony for one child, same day I got an announcement that another woman had given birth for me. I just started crying.”

Oga Bello is married to two wives and has 18 children — nine sons and nine daughters. His children include popular actor Femi Adebayo.

The veteran actor began his acting career in 1964 with the Young Concert Party, led by Ojo Ladipo, popularly known as Baba Mero.

Watch the X video of Oga Bello's interview here:

Adebayo Salami says he was in tears after learning that two women had given birth to his children within the same week. Photo: @adebayosalami/IG.

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo reacts to fan’s comment about his father Oga Bello

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo reacted after a social media user suggested that his colleague Ibrahim Chatta taught him how to greet his father, veteran actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello.

The comment followed a video from actress Sola Sobowale’s care home inauguration, where Ibrahim and Femi were seen squatting to greet the veteran actor as he walked to his car.

Source: Legit.ng