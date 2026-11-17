Norway's immigration authority published the full list of requirements foreigners must satisfy before applying for permanent residence in the country

Applicants must prove they earned at least NOK 341,373 in the past year and have lived continuously in Norway for three to five years

Passing an oral Norwegian language test at level A2 or higher is among the conditions that must be met before a decision is made

Norway has published the conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can apply for a permanent residence permit in the country, with the requirements covering income, language ability, and length of stay.

The guidelines, published by Norway's Directorate of Immigration (UDI), apply to adult applicants and outline five core conditions that must be in place before a permanent residence application can be considered.

Norway lists 5 conditions foreigners must meet to get permanent residence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Norway's permanent residence requirements

1. The first condition is that applicants must hold a valid residence permit at the time of application and must still be meeting the terms of that existing permit.

2. Applicants are also required to pay an application fee before the process can begin.

3. On the question of time spent in the country, applicants must have lived continuously in Norway for either three or five years, depending on their circumstances, or qualify for an exemption from this requirement.

4. A financial threshold also applies. Applicants must show that they earned at least NOK 341,373 in the year preceding their application. This income must be their own, unless they qualify for an exemption.

5. Language ability is another firm requirement. Applicants must pass an oral Norwegian language test at a minimum of level A2, as well as a social studies assessment conducted in a language they understand. As with certain other conditions, exemptions exist for those who qualify.

When applicants may face longer waiting periods

UDI notes that most requirements, with the exception of the income condition, must be met at the point when the authority or the police make a final decision on an application.

Applicants who do not yet meet the criteria are advised to hold off and instead renew their current residence permit until they are eligible.

There is an additional factor that can delay or complicate a permanent residence application. Those who have been convicted of a criminal offence or have been subjected to compulsory psychiatric treatment may face a longer waiting period before permanent residence is granted.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng