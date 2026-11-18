Australia's free Australian Immi App allows eligible visa applicants to submit their biometric data using smartphones without visiting a collection centre

The Australian Department of Home Affairs confirmed the app is currently available in 52 countries, including 10 African nations

African applicants must meet specific conditions before they can use the app, including a prior biometric record with the department

Australia has expanded access to its mobile biometrics application to include ten African countries, offering eligible visa applicants a more convenient way to submit their passport details and facial photographs without travelling to an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre in person.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs, in an announcement updated on November 17, 202, confirmed that the Australian Immi App, which is free to download and use, is now available across 52 countries worldwide. Among them are ten African nations whose citizens can use the platform to fulfil part of their visa requirements directly from their smartphones.

Australia names 10 African countries whose visa applicants can provide biometric details remotely. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Ezra Acayan/Uladzimir Zuyeu

Source: Getty Images

Australian Immi App: African countries eligible

The ten African countries included on the list are

Algeria Egypt Eswatini Ethiopia Ghana Lesotho Somalia South Africa Uganda Zimbabwe.

Citizens of these countries who qualify can use the app to submit their passport information and a live facial photograph through their mobile devices, eliminating the need for an in-person visit to a collection centre.

Australian Immi App: Conditions applicants must meet

Not every applicant from these countries will automatically qualify. The Department of Home Affairs has set out several conditions that must be met before the app can be used.

Applicants must have previously submitted both their fingerprints and facial photograph to the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

They must also hold a valid passport and have received a biometric collection letter containing a Visa Lodgement Number that begins with the prefix AUI. Any applicant whose lodgement number does not carry this prefix will still be required to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre in person.

Australia sets minimum age for citizenship applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Australian government outlined the minimum age requirements for foreigners applying for citizenship independently.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, permanent residents aged 15 and below fall under a different application category from those aged 16 or 17, with separate pathways available for young applicants seeking Australian citizenship by conferral.

Source: Legit.ng