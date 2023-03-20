Who is Nikola Jokic's wife? Get to know Natalija Mačešić better

Nikola Jokic's wife, Natalija Mačešić, is a Serbian national residing in Denver, Colorado, USA. Little was known about her until her relationship with the Denver Nuggets basketball star became public.

Natalija Mačešić’s love story with Nikola Jokic reportedly began in 2012 when the duo was in college. They have been together for over a decade and are parents to a daughter. Nikola Jokic’s wife is a psychology graduate and is also gradually gaining prominence on Instagram, where she has thousands of followers.

Profile summary

Full name Natalija Mačešić Gender Female Date of birth 4 January 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Sombor, Serbia Current residence Denver, Colorado, USA Nationality Serbian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 34-29-32 Body measurements in centimetres 86-74-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Relationship status Married Partner Nikola Jokic Children 1 College Metropolitan State University of Denver Profession Psychologist

Natalija Mačešić’s biography

Natalija was born in Sombor, Serbia and grew up in Serbia before moving to the United States of America. She is a Serbian national of white ethnicity, currently residing in Denver, Colorado, USA.

She graduated with a degree in Psychology from the Metropolitan State University of Colorado in May 2018.

How old is Natalija Mačešić’?

Natalija Jokic, as she is sometimes referred to, is 28 years old as of March 2023. She was born on 4 January 1995. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Why is Natalija Mačešić’ famous?

Natalija maintained a low-key life for a long time but started gaining public attention after getting into a relationship with Denver Nuggets basketball player Nikola Jokic. Professionally, she is a psychologist, having graduated with a degree in psychology from Metropolitan State University.

Lately, Natalija has been gaining social media popularity, especially on Instagram, where she boasts over 23 thousand followers. Nikola Jokic’s partner shares lifestyle pictures on the platform, especially her family photos.

Are Nikola Jokic and Natalija Mačešić’ married?

Yes, the couple tied the knot in October 2020. Natalija and Nikola Jokic’s wedding ceremony was held in Sombor, Serbia, and was witnessed by close relatives and family members. They reportedly started dating in October 2012 and got engaged in January 2020. The couple welcomed their firstborn child Ognjena Jokic in September 2021.

Is Nikola Jokic’s wife pregnant with a second child?

She posted her first pregnancy picture on Instagram in January 2022, sparking rumours of her second pregnancy. However, Natalija is seemingly not expecting a second child at the moment.

#Nikola Jokic’s wife's height and weight

Nikola Jokic’s spouse is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 137 pounds (62 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-29-34 inches (86-74-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Natalija Mačešić

When is Natalija Mačešić’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 4 January every year and was born in 1995. Where does Natalija Mačešić come from? Her hometown is Sombor, Serbia, but she resides in Denver, Colorado, USA. What is Natalija Macesic’s ethnicity? She is of white ethnicity. How did Natalija Mačešić become famous? She gained prominence following her relationship with Denver Nuggets basketball player Nikola Jokic. Who is Jokic’s wife? The professional basketball player is married to Natalija Mačešić. Does Nikola Jokic’s wife have a baby? Yes, she has a daughter Ognjena Jokic with her husband, Nikola. How tall is Natalija Mačešić? She is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall.

Nikola Jokic’s wife, Natalija Mačešić, is a psychologist and a rising social media personality. She has been with basketball star Nikola Jokic for over a decade but has been married for about two years. They are parents of one child and currently reside in Denver, Colorado, USA.

