Ladd McConkey’s rise to stardom in the NFL is a story of hard work, resilience, and support from family and fans. He is a talented player who first made his mark in college football, representing the Georgia Bulldogs, and has now risen to American football's big stage, the NFL. While much is known about his career, many don't know that Ladd McConkey’s parents and siblings have played a pivotal role in making him a rising star in the NFL.

Full name Andrew Ladd McConkey Gender Male Date of birth 11 November 2001 Age 22 years old (as of September 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Chatsworth, Georgia, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 186 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Brittany Waters McConkey Father Benji McConkey Siblings 2 Relationship status Engaged Partner Sydney Horne School North Murray High School College University of Georgia Profession American football wide receiver Instagram @ladd.mcconkey

Who are Ladd McConkey’s parents?

The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey was born to Benji and Brittany Waters McConkey. His family resides in his birthplace, Chatsworth, Georgia, United States.

Benji

Ladd has followed in the footsteps of his father, Benji, a former American football player. In his active days, while studying at Dalton Secondary School, Benji was an American football quarterback.

He was an outstanding athlete, winning the Georgia All-State player honours in 1993 and 1994. Ladd’s dad won a football scholarship to study at Georgia Military College, where he continued to excel in football and was ranked 38th on the list of the greatest quarterbacks of all time by City Scope.

Brittany Waters

Brittany Waters McConkey is the supportive and loving mother of the American football wide receiver. She is a homemaker but is involved in charitable activities, including being a member of Transfer for Life, a Murray area-based organisation that raises awareness about various diseases.

Throughout his sports career, Ladd McConkey’s parents have offered immense support. His parents, alongside his siblings, have shown great support to him, attending the games he is playing and sharing about his career on social media.

Does Ladd McConkey have siblings?

Ladd McConkeny is his parents’ second child. He has an older brother, Hinton McConkey, and a younger sister, Laine McConkey. Like his father and younger brother, Hinton has played American football as a quarterback for the University of Georgia in Division II in 2018.

Ladd McConkey’s brother graduated from the university in 2019 with a bachelor of business administration and management. The American sports personality’s younger sister, Laine, is not in the limelight as his brothers.

However, she has occasionally been spotted supporting his brother during football matches. Her social media pages suggest that she is not into football but is interested in horse riding, as she has shared several pictures about the activity.

Ladd McConkey’s sister was the Equine Science 2023 State winner, sponsored by the Georgia Agricultural Commodity Commission for Equine.

Is Ladd McConkey related to Phil?

Phil McConkey is a former American professional football wide receiver who plied his trade for multiple football teams in the NFL, including the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Phoenix Cardinals, and San Diego Chargers.

While many have thought that the former football star is related to Ladd McConkey because they share the same surname, the truth is that they do not have any ties. Ladd’s parents, Georgia natives, do not have any blood ties with Phil, a New York native.

FAQs

Who is Ladd McConkey's father? His father is Benji McConkey, a former American football player who played college football at Georgia Military College. His mother is Brittany Waters McConkey. Is Ladd McConkey white? The American football player is of white ethnicity. How many siblings does Ladd McConkey have? The American football rookie has two siblings: older brother Hinton and younger sister Laine. Which school did Ladd McConkey attend? He attended North Murray High School and joined the University of Georgia for his undergraduate studies. Which team in the NFL does Ladd McConkey play for? He plays for the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL. The football player accepted a four-year contract in June 2024, committing his future to the NFL team until 2027. Why does McConkey wear shirt number 15? He revealed that 15 is his , as he has always preferred the number when he was growing up in middle school and high school. Does Ladd McConkey have a girlfriend? His fiancée is Sydney Horne, an up-and-coming social media personality, and they have been dating since December 2017. What is the relationship between McConkey and Phil McConkey? Despite both playing American football as wide receivers and sharing the same surname, the two are not related. How tall is Ladd McConkey? The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver stands approximately 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall.

Ladd McConkey’s parents helped him develop his football career from a young age. Even though they are not in the limelight, they have worked to make him the star he is today. The American footballer’s older brother and younger sister have also not been left behind in supporting him.

