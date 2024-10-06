How fast is Tyreek Hill? The Cheetah's speed and background

Tyreek Hill is an American football player. The standout NFL wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins is widely known for his speed and agility on the field. There has been an intense debate on whether Tyreek Hill could defeat Noah Lyles, an Olympic 100-meter champion, in a sprint. How fast is Tyreek Hill?

Tyreek Hill at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (L). The NFL player at Hard Rock Stadium on in Miami Gardens, Florida (R). Photo: Al Pereira, Stacy Revere (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tyreek Hill, who goes by the moniker Cheetah, was first signed by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. Before joining the NFL, he played college football for Garden City, West Alabama, and Oklahoma State. The Cheetah's speed has interested many football fans, and many want to know if he is the fastest athlete in the world.

Profile summary

Real name Tyreek Hill Moniker Cheetah Gender Male Date of birth 1 March 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Pearson, Georgia, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 191 Weight in kilograms 87 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Anesha Sanchez Father Derrick Shaw Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Keeta Vaccaro Children 7 School Coffee High School University Garden City Community College, Oklahoma State University, University of West Alabama Profession Professional football player Net worth $40 million

How fast is Tyreek Hill?

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest NFL players. One of his fastest speeds is 4.1 on a 32-yard catch-and-run. In 2023, he came in third, seventh, and ninth fastest in the NFL, covering 21.5 miles per hour four times.

According to CBS Sports, Hill reached his top speed of 22.6 mph, per Next Gen Stats in 2019. He ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash during his Pro Day at West Alabama in 2016, earning the name Cheetah.

Tyreek Hill's background

Top-5 facts about Tyreek Hill. Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The American wide receiver was born in Pearson, Georgia, United States. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

Hill's parents are Anesha Sanchez and Derrick Shaw. He grew up alongside his two siblings, Latarsha Hill and Seth Hill.

Tyreek Hill attended Coffee High School in Douglas, Georgia. He showcased exceptional skills on the football pitch. The young athlete was enrolled at Garden City Community College before transferring to Oklahoma State University. In both places, he played college football. The Cheetah also played for the University of West Alabama.

What is Tyreek Hill's age?

The American sports personality is 30 years old as of 2024. He was born on 1 March 1994, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Tyreek Hill is an American professional football player and coach. He has been a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins of the NFL since 23 March 2022. Hill joined the NFL after being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The athlete started as a return specialist as a rookie before transitioning to wide receiver.

Tyreek has been a Pro Bowler in eight seasons in the league and won Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs. According to , the footballer was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team as a punt returner.

Before joining the NFL, Tyreek Hill played college football at Garden City and Oklahoma State. He was dismissed from Oklahoma State, which led him to West Alabama University, where he played football. Tyreek Hill has also been an for Lee's Summit North High School since 2020.

What is Tyreek Hill's height and weight?

The American athlete is 5 feet 8 inches or 178 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 191 pounds, which is equivalent to 87 kilograms.

How many kids does Tyreek Hill have?

The American athlete is a family man and has fathered six children as of this writing. He is married to Keeta Vaccaro, and they are expecting a daughter together. However, Tyreek has fathered six other children with four different women.

Before marrying Keeta, Tyreek was engaged to Crystal Espinal, with whom he has three children. Their son Zev was born in 2015, and twins Nakeem and Nyla were born in 2019. Espinal filed for paternity and sole legal custody of the three children while suing him for domestic abuse. Hill pleaded guilty to domestic abuse while Crystal was pregnant with Zev.

Soul Corazon Hill, born in February 2024, is the daughter of Tyreek and Brittany Lackner. His alleged baby mama, Brittany, filed a petition citing that a paternity test came out positive for 99.9%. Trae Love Hill, born in May 2023, is the daughter of Tyreek and Kimberly Baker, who also filed a paternity suit against him. According to Daily Mail, Hill pays $2,500 monthly to Brittany Lackner and Kimberly Baker.

Tyreek and his baby mama, Camille Valmon, have a child named Tyreek D'Shaun Hill Jr., born on 12 March 2024. According to Camille, Tyreek is a great father to his children despite the petitions filed. Speaking to Daily Mail, she said:

I can't speak on anything else he has outside our parenting relationship because it's simply none of my business. But I will say that he is a great father not only to our son but to all of his children.

How much money does Tyreek Hill make?

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver will earn $1.21 million in base salary in 2024. His average annual salary for the life of the contract is $30 million, as he signed a three-year contract worth $90 million.

FAQs

Who is Tyreek Hill? He is an American football player and assistant coach. What is Tyreek Hill's top speed? His top speed is a 4.29-second 40-yard dash. His 2024 season-high speed is 22.01 mph. Where is Tyreek Hill from? The American wide receiver was born in Pearson, Georgia, United States How is Tyreek Hill so fast? Various factors make the NFL player so fast, including genetics, physique, training, skill and experience. Who is called the Cheetah in football? Tyreek Hill is called the Cheetah in football due to his fast speed on the field. Is Tyreek Hill really 5'10"? The athlete is 5 feet 8 inches or 178 centimetres tall. Who are Tyreek Hill kids? The American football player has six children: Zev, Nakeem, Nyla, Soul Corazon, Trae Love, and Tyreek D'Shaun Hill Jr.

The question of "How fast is Tyreek Hill?" is among the most searched ones on the internet. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver has 4.1 speed on a 32-yard catch-and-run. His top speed is 4.29 seconds in a 40-yard dash, earning him the nickname Cheetah.

Legit.ng has recently published an article about Rashee Rice's dad and mom. Rashee Rice is a professional football player from the United States. He is widely known for playing as a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.

Rashee Rice rose to the limelight when he joined the NFL. Unknown to many, his parents have been instrumental in his rising career. Find out who Rashee Rice's dad and mom are and what they do.

Source: Legit.ng