A young girl currently in the Philippines has turned to social media in search of her biological father, who is a Nigerian

The 18-year-old girl released a picture of the first page of her dad's passport to people to help in the search

According to information made public, the Enugu man left the Philippines shortly after she was born

An 18-year-old Filipino girl has taken to social media to look for her father, Paschal Ogbuagu Nnanna, who hails from Enugu and left shortly after her birth.

X influencer @chude__ helped the girl post about her father on the social media platform and released some information about him.

The girl's dad left Philippines shortly after her birth. The image of a Philippine location used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Jacob Maentz, X/(@chude_)

Source: Getty Images

@chude__ stated that the girl's mother is a Filipino and her dad a Nigerian. It is unclear why her father left shortly after she was born.

He attached a photo showing the first page of the girl's dad's international passport and a photo of the Filipino girl. @Chude__ urged netizens to circulate the information. He wrote:

"The first picture is a young girl born by a Phllippinian 🇵🇭Mom and a Nigerian 🇳🇬 dad.

"The young girl who is now 18 years old is searching for his Dad who left Philippines due to circumstances, shortly after she was born.

"The 2nd picture is the Dad’s passport, His name is Paschal Ogbuagu Nnanna, From Enugu state.

"Please pass it around till we find him!

"NB: She’s currently in Philippines."

See his tweet below:

Social media reacts to the girl's search

@man_delta73974 said:

"Naso one girl chat my papa for FB say where you in Hong Kong in 1999 ? My papa say yeah naso the girl paste am him address number and name weh him give him the babe him grind that year for HK ..over twenty four years ago .. like this I get Philippine sister."

@iamauxigen said:

"The resemblance is there.

"Little girl is done with Identity crisis, she wants her dad and affirm her root.

"I hope the man is found."

@flourish007 said:

"When someone said, "na data we go chop," it highlighted the importance of having reliable databases in any country, rather than relying on social media.

"The government that issues the passport should be able to track the whereabouts of its citizens. I wish her good luck."

@vicfema2k5 said:

"If Ogbuagu Pascal was born on December 6, 1987, and his daughter is now 18, it can be inferred that Pascal became a father at the age of 19.

"If Pascal's passport was issued on January 5, 2010, 13 years ago, the individual who has access to Pascal's passport data page might be able to assist in determining his whereabouts."

@IamFilee7 said:

"Filipinos are very stupid, they want a black seed but won’t let you access to your child at infant so why now?

"Trust me the mother needs help now hence she’s calling for assistance from the father.

"If I’m this man I will take my child and they will never see her ever again."

@William20085460 said:

"Haha 🤣🤣😂 many don’t even know who their dad was. In the next 10 years Igbos generation in Asia will make up a full state.some has three kids and lost communication with their children.Malaysia,Thailand Indonesia and co hmm our Igbo brothers don born full."

According to Victoria, Philip fled Nigeria at 11 with his uncle during the Nigeria-Biafra civil war. She added that her uncle, who became a lecturer at the Fouray Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, returned to Nigeria without her dad.

Victoria revealed her father passed away when she clocked 14 and unfortunately, her mum doesn't know much about him or his family in Nigeria.

