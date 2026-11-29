Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh fired back at claims that she used church money to purchase a property worth N800 million

She revealed that her ministry, New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle, has never collected tithes or offerings and that she personally funds it

The actress also pointed to over 15 properties she says she acquired across Abuja over eight years

Tonto Dikeh has pushed back hard against allegations that she funded a property purchase using money from her church, calling the claim "entirely baseless" in a post shared on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

The Nollywood actress, who founded New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle, took to Instagram to address growing speculation that the ministry's finances were the source of her latest acquisition, valued at N800 million.

Tonto Dikeh reveals her ministry takes no tithes or offerings. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

According to Dikeh, the premise of the accusation falls apart on its own logic. She pointed out that her fellowship, which is less than a year old, has never collected tithes or offerings from members, making it impossible for any church fund to exist in the first place.

"The suggestion that I used church funds to acquire a property is entirely baseless. To be clear, there is no 'church money' to speak of. New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle operates strictly as a fellowship and has never collected tithes or offerings," she wrote.

Tonto Dikeh's property history in Abuja

Rather than simply denying the claim, Dikeh went on the offensive, questioning why her property dealings were only now drawing scrutiny. She stated that she has been acquiring real estate in Abuja for the past eight years, accumulating over 15 properties during that period, most of which she said are already occupied by tenants.

"Where was this notion when I was acquiring properties around Abuja for 8 years? We are talking about over 15 properties alone in Abuja with keys in my hands and most occupied by tenants already," she wrote, with her statement cutting off before its conclusion.

She also challenged the mathematics behind the allegation, asking how a fellowship that has existed for under a year could realistically generate enough funds to finance an N800 million property purchase.

The actress added that she personally finances the ministry's operations out of her own pocket, framing herself as a donor to the church rather than a beneficiary of its income.

Tonto Dikeh rejects claims of church-funded property purchase. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Tonto Dikeh's response

Her post drew a wave of support from followers on Instagram. Read them below:

@elohoochuko:

"If you understand, you shall not see the wind, neither will you see the rain, but your valley will be filled with water. You go know say God na God"

@tessy_queenz:

"Mama, no need for explanation, God is your strength 🙏 🙌🙌"

@unlimitedpotential05:

"Keep up the good work ❤️"

@toanautos_digital:

"Thank you for this straight forward answer I wonder how lots of people think"

Read Tonto Dikeh's response to the allegation below:

Tonto Dikeh supports Regina Daniels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh showed support for Regina Daniels after Olakunle Churchill revealed that he called the actress to pray with her and offer encouragement upon hearing about her health condition.

Churchill shared the message on Regina’s 25th birthday on October 10, 2026, wishing her healing, peace, strength, and renewed happiness amid her reported health struggles.

Reacting to his post, Tonto left a warm comment expressing love for Regina, writing, “We love you reg.”

Source: Legit.ng