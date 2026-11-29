Nigerian businessman Isaac Fayose went on Arise TV to address a sexual assault allegation made against him by a woman he met online

Fayose alleged that an APC chieftain bankrolled the accusation with a N100 million offer to destroy his reputation

He said Portable, Angela Okorie and about 14 others were present at the London outing where the incident allegedly took place

Nigerian businessman Isaac Fayose has alleged that a woman who accused him of sexual assault was paid to damage his reputation, claiming an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain offered her ₦100 million to make the accusation.

Fayose addressed the matter during an appearance on Arise TV on November 28, 2026, walking viewers through his account of how the situation unfolded.

Nigerian businessman Isaac Fayose speaks on lady's assault allegation and alleged N100m plot by APC chieftain. Photo: isaacfayoseoriginal/queenofabuja

Source: Instagram

According to him, the woman first reached out to him online in August, expressing interest in joining the Obidient movement in London and informing him she would be travelling there.

When she arrived, the two arranged to meet up, and the outing took place at a bar with roughly 14 other people present, including musicians Portable and Angela Okorie.

Isaac Fayose said that after the gathering, everyone went their separate ways without incident. It was only weeks later, he said, that news of a sexual assault allegation against him began making the rounds in the media.

Isaac Fayose addresses assault accusation, alleges political plot involving APC chieftain and N100m offer. Photo: isaacfayoseoriginal/queenofabuja

Source: Instagram

Fayose's account of the allegation

What struck Isaac Fayose as suspicious, he said, was the timing.

The assault allegation surfaced during the same period he was facing a wave of criticism from opposition figures back home in Nigeria, including a remark from Seyi Tinubu, who described him as a "content creator."

He said in his own words:

"She Was Promised 100Million Naira By APC Chieftain To Destroy Me. They've already paid her 60 million. I met the lady online in August when she told me she was coming to London, saying she'd like to join Obidients in London. When she arrived in London, we went to a public place, in a bar, about 14 of us. Konga was there, Angela Okorie was there, Portable Zazu was there and others. After the party, we all left to our various homes. Suddenly, 3 Sundays ago, I saw the news circulating in the media about me r@ping her. That same week I was attacked by opposition in Nigeria with various allegations, including Seyi Tinubu calling me a content creator."

Watch Isaac Fayose speak in the X video below:

Seyi Law slams Isaac Fayose

Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Law took a swipe at Isaac Fayose for demanding Tinubu’s immediate resignation over the current economic hardship.

Fayose had shared a video claiming that Lagos roads remain empty because struggling citizens can no longer afford the high petrol pump prices.

Reacting, the comedian dismissed these poverty claims and insisted that the new rail lines and better roads are the real reasons for the smoother movement across the commercial capital.

Source: Legit.ng