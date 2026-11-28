NSCDC Mining Marshals Commander Attah John Onoja urged Nigerian security agencies to abandon institutional rivalries and embrace joint operations

Onoja pointed to the conviction of 15 illegal miners as evidence of what inter-agency collaboration can achieve

The IGP, Lagos CP and other security figures received awards at the RazorNews Inter-Agency Cooperation Lectures in Lagos

Lagos, Nigeria - The Commander of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) Attah John Onoja, has urged Nigerian security agencies to stop hoarding intelligence and prioritise cooperation over institutional competition, warning that isolated efforts cannot defeat the country's security challenges.

Onoja made the call while delivering a lecture at the third edition of the RazorNews Inter-Agency Cooperation Lectures and Awards, held at Shoregate Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. The event brought together serving and retired security officers, government representatives, traditional rulers, private-sector figures and members of the media.

Assistant Commandant of Corps Attah John Onoja, Commander of the NSCDC Mining Marshals, speaks at the RazorNews Inter-Agency Cooperation Lectures and Awards in Lagos. Photo: Attah John Onoja

Source: UGC

Conviction of 15 illegal miners cited as proof

Speaking on the theme "Inter-Agency Synergy for National Security: Strengthening Intelligence Sharing and Joint Operations," Onoja argued that Nigeria must shift from what he called "vertical policing" to "horizontal policing." He backed the argument with a concrete example: the conviction of 15 illegal miners at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on November 24, 2026.

He explained that the Nigerian Army arrested the defendants and handed them over to the Mining Marshals through the Army Headquarters, after which the Corps investigated and prosecuted them, securing convictions with varying prison sentences and fines.

"This is what the power of synergy can deliver," he said.

Onoja warned that jurisdictional rivalry and intelligence hoarding directly benefit criminals.

"When agencies hoard intelligence and refuse to work together, criminals benefit. When agencies fight over jurisdiction, criminals escape. When agencies refuse to conduct joint operations, the nation loses," he said.

He called for joint training programmes, institutionalised intelligence-sharing frameworks and a security culture that places national interest above agency loyalty. He also noted that the Mining Marshals currently coordinate with the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services, Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria Immigration Service in efforts to combat illegal mining.

Onoja added that the Corps had no pending human rights violation case in court, and praised NSCDC Commandant-General Prof. Abubakar Ahmed Audi for championing what he described as the three Cs: Collaboration, Cooperation and Coordination.

IGP, Lagos CP among award recipients

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, delivered a keynote address through a representative, reinforcing the case for inter-agency cooperation and urging stronger intelligence exchange and coordinated operational planning. He received the Outstanding Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Insurgency Service Award at the ceremony.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police Fatai Tijani, who was honoured with the Community Policing and Public Safety Award, also spoke at the event, noting that intelligence sharing had contributed to security efforts in Lagos. The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Olubode Ojajuni, was named Outstanding Police Officer of the Year 2026.

Other recipients included Chief Dr Yeye Afolashade Shona-Aluko, who received the RazorNews Hero in Philanthropy Award, and High Chief Dr Chidi Anyaegbu, MFR, CON, Chairman of Chisco Group, who received the Humanitarian and Peace Building Award. The Lagos State Commandant's Office of the NSCDC was recognised among institutional recipients.

Event organiser Mr Sunday Odita said the annual gathering was designed to celebrate meaningful contributions to national security while creating a platform for constructive engagement among agencies, the media and the public.

Illegal Mining Crackdown Yields N101bn Revenue - Onoja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Onoja received the Exemplary Leadership Award from the Association of Corporate Online Editors (ACOE) for his contributions to the campaign against illegal mining in Nigeria.

He accepted the honour on Thursday, November 19, at the ACOE 2026 Annual Lecture and Awards, held at the Army Resource Centre in Abuja, according to a statement sent to Legit.ng. He also delivered a goodwill message on behalf of the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, MNI.

Source: Legit.ng