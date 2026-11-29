Akinola Olanrewaju, a mechatronics engineer, designed and assembled a fully functional WiFi-controlled rover using a 3D printer and low-cost electronics

He wrote all the code himself and built the rover over just a few days, controlling it remotely through a web dashboard

The build video went viral on TikTok, drawing hundreds of reactions from viewers stunned by the low cost of the components

A Nigerian robotics engineer stunned the internet after sharing a video of himself building a WiFi-controlled space rover entirely from scratch inside his home.

Akinola Olanrewaju, a mechatronics and robotics specialist, documented every stage of the build in a TikTok video that quickly gained attention in September 2026. The clip, filmed from an overhead perspective at his workspace, showed him moving from raw components to a fully operational rover in a matter of days.

The man uses a 3D design during the building process. Photo credit: @bigboylarry

Source: TikTok

How the rover came together

Olanrewaju (@bigboylarry_) began by preparing the motors, soldering wires to their connectors and testing voltage levels across the ESP32 microcontroller, a compact, low-cost chip that serves as the rover's brain. He wrote the full control code himself using Arduino IDE, testing each motor individually before moving forward.

Once the electronics checked out, he sketched a layout for the rover's body, planning component placement and dimensions to ensure everything would fit inside a compact frame. Using CAD software, he refined the measurements before sending the designs to his 3D printer, producing parts one after another and assembling them progressively.

The finished rover features a live WiFi camera and a driver's-eye view, allowing it to be piloted remotely through a web dashboard. After charging it and connecting to its network, Olanrewaju drove the rover around his room to observe how it interacted with its surroundings.

What the rover could do in future

In the video, he noted that this type of robot could be deployed in environments that are inaccessible or dangerous for humans and animals. He acknowledged that additional sensors and onboard reasoning capabilities would be needed to unlock its full potential, describing the current build as the beginning of a longer journey.

The 3D printer he used cost around $300, while the ESP32 microcontroller was purchased for approximately $4 from an online store called Wildberries.

Watch how he built the rover from start to finish in the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Olanrewaju's build video flooded the comment section, with many viewers marvelling at both the finished product and the relatively modest cost of putting it together.

@DÄVÄNG asked:

"Hw much did u get the 3d printer gng?"

@Akinola Olanrewaju replied:

"Hello it costs around 300$."

@chiblinks asked:

"Some people get 3 brains sha. How long did this take bro?"

@Akinola Olanrewaju replied:

"Few days of dedication"

@Emitify praised him:

"Solid works."

@MATHIKS asked:

"Did u study mechatronics engineering?"

@Akinola Olanrewaju:

"Yes, that's my speciality."

@Phreezo_jr06 asked:

"Good job bro pls what's the name of the programming software?"

@Akinola_Olanrewaju answered:

"Arduino IDE."

Borno students build robot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Secondary school pupils in Borno State built a humanoid robot designed to teach children in communities where insecurity, displacement, and teacher shortages have long disrupted learning.

The robot, named "Max Zulum" in honour of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, was unveiled on Tuesday, August 4, at the graduation ceremony of the "Empowering Ideas, Empowering Communities" Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp and Data-Analytics Fellowship in Maiduguri.

Source: Legit.ng