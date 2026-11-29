SGF George Akume's speech at Dunamis International Gospel Centre's 30th anniversary took an unexpected turn on Sunday

Pastor Paul Enenche stepped in mid-speech after Akume's remarks appeared to drift toward political territory ahead of the 2027 elections

Video footage of the moment circulated widely on X, sparking heated debate among Nigerians online

Pastor Paul Enenche made headlines on Sunday, November 29, 2026, after he quietly stepped in to redirect a speech by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume during the 30th anniversary celebration of Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja.

Akume, who attended the event as a representative of President Bola Tinubu, opened his address by conveying warm greetings from the president.

Pastor Paul Enenche intervenes as George Akume addresses the congregation at Dunamis church's 30th anniversary. Photo: drpastorpaulenenche/sgfakume

Source: Instagram

He went on to applaud the church's impact on education, spirituality and infrastructure, before steering his remarks toward government reforms, noting they take time and are "not as instant as coffee."

It was at this point that Pastor Enenche leaned in and whispered to the SGF:

"It is not a campaign."

Despite the pastor's intervention, George Akume pressed on. Then the microphone appeared to go mute for a brief moment before coming back on.

Akume eventually wrapped up his address by offering blessings for the president and First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, calling on the congregation to pray for national peace and urging them to vote according to their conscience.

The anniversary is part of Dunamis' annual Kingdom Power and Glory World Conference.

In the days leading up to the event, other prominent political figures, including Peter Obi and Seyi Makinde, had attended related programmes and received warm receptions.

Prior to the incident, Pastor Paul Enenche had also publicly cautioned politicians that they would one day account to God for how they wielded power.

Watch the moment between Pastor Paul Enenche and SGF George Akume in the X video below:

Nigerians react to viral moment between Pastor Enenche and George Akume

The video of the moment circulated on X on the same day, drawing swift reactions from Nigerians.

@TimothySim36637:

"Even the pastor is trying to stop him but he persist 🤣🤣"

@damilareofff:

"A church anniversary is for worship not political campaign"

@Kingsleyyetim:

"He deserves its, stay in context of church service and greetings"

@sparrow_collin:

"This particular one sweet me dye. I really love it"

@life_of_demian:

"They did the right thing, a church shouldn't be a political arena"

@OlaniyiLanlehin:

"They want to turn churches into campaign centres. People who hardly attend church before, become ushers and pastors just because election is approaching."

Pastor Paul Enenche and SGF George Akume during Dunamis International Gospel Centre's 30th anniversary celebration. Photo: drpastorpaulenenche/sgfakume

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie challenges Pastor Enenche

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie challenged Pastor Paul Enenche over comments the clergyman made about African traditional practices during a sermon titled The Divine Nature of the Blessing.

Enenche had urged Christians to reject practices he described as dark, including participation in traditional festivals, while warning against occult-related activities such as Yahoo Plus.

Yul disagreed with the pastor, arguing that African traditional practices were not fet!sh and should be distinguished from using juju to harm others.

Source: Legit.ng