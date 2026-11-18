A Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on a suit filed by former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam against the APC and incumbent Senator Emmanuel Udende

Suswam had challenged the APC's decision to replace his name with Udende's after a primary election held on May 18, 2026

Justice Inyang Ekwo declared the substitution of Suswam's name unlawful under the Electoral Act and the Nigerian Constitution

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ruled that former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam is the rightful winner of the All Progressives Congress primary election for the Benue North-East Senatorial District.

Justice Inyang Ekwo delivered the judgment in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1470/2026, which Suswam brought against the APC, incumbent Senator Emmanuel Udende, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Federal High Court in Abuja affirms APC senatorial primary outcome in Benue North-East Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Benue North APC primary: How the dispute began

The case centred on events following the APC senatorial primary held on May 18, 2026, in which Suswam reportedly polled 131,083 votes against Udende's 1,364 votes. Despite that outcome, the party went ahead to substitute Suswam's name with Udende's as its candidate for the senatorial district, a decision Suswam immediately contested in court.

Through his legal action, the former governor asked the court to nullify the substitution and order both the APC and INEC to recognise him as the party's validly nominated candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

APC senatorial primary: Court's ruling

Ruling on Wednesday, Justice Ekwo resolved the central question in the matter in Suswam's favour, affirming that he won the APC primary conducted on May 18, 2026. The court also declared the substitution of his name unlawful, finding that it violated the provisions of the Electoral Act as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

Suswam served as Governor of Benue State between 2007 and 2015 and later represented Benue North-East in the Senate before Udende succeeded him in that seat.

The court affirms the candidature of Gabriel Suswam in the APC senatorial primary Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Tinubu dismisses allegation of one-party state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu commented on the recent allegation by some opposition politicians that he was working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja on May 22, he maintained that people were joining his party because they were driving the aspirations of the people.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had accused Tinubu of causing an opposition party crisis to stage his plan.

Source: Legit.ng