Nkechi Blessing Sunday accused Queen Mercy Atang of telling a man she was already in a relationship

The actress said she met the man at a Lekki eatery, where he told her what Mercy had allegedly said

Nkechi insisted she is single and urged potential suitors to approach her directly

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has publicly called out BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang, accusing her of discouraging a potential suitor by falsely claiming she was already in a relationship.

In a video posted to her Instagram page on November 27, 2026, Nkechi recounted how she ran into a man at an eatery in the Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing accuses Queen Mercy Atang of misleading a man about her relationship status. Photo: nkechiblessingsunday/queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

The man told her he had been wanting to get her attention but was hesitant to slide into her direct messages.

What the man allegedly told Nkechi Blessing

According to Nkechi, the man explained that he was acquainted with Queen Mercy and had approached her to find out more about the actress.

Instead of helping, Mercy allegedly told him that Nkechi Blessing was already in a relationship, effectively shutting down his interest before it could go anywhere.

The actress was visibly upset, questioning why Mercy would volunteer such information without ever confirming her relationship status first.

"Queen, e get when I send you message tell you say I don wed or I don marry? What kind of talk is that? For you to go tell man wey like me say I get boyfriend then you're a bad person," she said.

Nkechi Blessing expresses anger at Queen Mercy Atang over an alleged attempt to discourage a potential suitor. Photo: nkechiblessingsunday/queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing insists she is single

Nkechi Blessing made it clear that she is not currently in any relationship and accused those around her of quietly sabotaging her chances with men before she even gets the opportunity to meet them.

"I love love, but then I am very single," she declared, urging anyone with genuine interest in her to reach out to her directly rather than go through third parties who might not have accurate information.

The actress also took her frustration to Instagram, calling the reality star out in her caption after her messages and calls allegedly went unanswered.

"Enough is enough 😡😡 at this point you all need to tell me if you want me to beg before I can feed my family😡😡 @queenmercyatang since you have refused to reply my msgs or return my calls no wahala!!!" she wrote.

Watch Nkechi Blessing speak in the Instagram video below:

Nkechi Blessing confronts Carter Efe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing confronted comedian Carter Efe and his American girlfriend Taylor Jasmine at a Lagos venue.

Blessing warned Jasmine about Carter Efe, linking him to past domestic abuse allegations involving his baby mama, Emmanuella.

The viral video sparked divided reactions online, with some fans backing Blessing's warning and others calling it unnecessary interference.

Source: Legit.ng