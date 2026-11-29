A Federal University Lokoja Governing Council member has reacted to Governor Agbu Kefas' decision to resolve the ASUU-TSU strike, which began in October 2026

The Taraba State government signed a Memorandum of Action with ASUU-TSU barely a month after lecturers downed tools

ASUU-TSU sent a message to all parties, urging them to fully implement the resolutions contained in the communiqué and Memorandum of Action

Jalingo, Taraba State - A council member of the Federal University, Lokoja, Dr Yikwab Yikwabs, has lauded Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State for reportedly brokering an end to the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Taraba State University (ASUU-TSU) in Jalingo.

Legit.ng recalls that ASUU-TSU members began their industrial action on October 12, 2026, calling for conditions that would improve their working environment. Within a month, the Taraba State government had signed a Memorandum of Action with the union, bringing the strike to a close.

Dr Yikwab Yikwabs praises Governor Agbu Kefas for resolving the industrial dispute between the Taraba State Government and ASUU-TSU. Photo credit: @GovAgbuKefas

Source: Twitter

Dr Yikwabs, who also serves on the Finance and General Purpose Committee at the Federal University, Lokoja, and is a fellow of African Peacebuilding and Development Dynamics of the Social Science Research Council (SSRC), noted that the resolution could mark a significant shift for education in Taraba State.

Yikwabs said in a statement to Legit.ng's correspondent:

"I'd like to commend the Governor for the commitment so far; it shows he has the students, parents and the university staff at heart, believing that he would conclude and put the agreement into implementation."

Yikwabs on Kefas and education in Taraba

The Taraba-born sociologist noted that Governor Kefas had already shown a commitment to education since taking office in 2023, pointing out that Taraba State University students who are indigenes have paid only 50% of tuition fees since he assumed office, while the government also provides free education from primary to secondary school level across the state.

Dr Yikwabs also commended ASUU-TSU's leadership, led by Dr Garba Joshua, for accepting the agreement, describing their willingness to engage as a sign of goodwill and progressive thinking. He called on both the state government and the union to preserve the industrial peace that has been achieved, in the interest of Taraba State and Nigeria as a whole.

ASUU-TSU urges faithful implementation of the MoA

While welcoming the outcome, ASUU-TSU said it expects all parties, including the state government, the university management and other relevant bodies, to demonstrate genuine commitment by implementing every resolution contained in both the communiqué and the Memorandum of Action fully and on time.

The union thanked Governor Kefas, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, the Head of Service and the university management for their role in facilitating dialogue and bringing the dispute to a close.

Read more education news in Nigeria

LEAMSP president calls for science education reform

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fatai Raheem, the newly elected national president of the League of Muslim School Proprietors Worldwide (LEAMSP), called on education stakeholders in Nigeria to take urgent steps to improve science education in the country's secondary schools.

Raheem, popularly called RBF, expressed concern over the persistently poor performance of secondary school students in science subjects across many parts of Nigeria. He described the situation as a serious national concern, saying that effective teaching and learning of science was central to the country's growth.

Source: Legit.ng