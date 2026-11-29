The South-East Political Appointees Forum gathered community leaders, youths and federal appointees in Enugu under the theme A Bigger Seat at the Centre

APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Goshwe showcased South-East professionals holding key positions in the Tinubu administration

President Tinubu announced approval of the Eastern Gas Pipeline and Eastern Nigeria Rail Line at the Enugu event

Enugu - The South-East Political Appointees Forum (SEPAF) held its Ndị Igbo Town Hall Meeting in Enugu on Friday, November 27, 2026, drawing federal political appointees, community leaders, students and other stakeholders to The Base Landmark Hall, Independence Layout, Enugu.

The forum, themed A Bigger Seat at the Centre, was designed to strengthen ties between South-East indigenes serving in the Federal Government and the broader Igbo community.

APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda addresses participants at the SEPAF Ndị Igbo Town Hall Meeting in Enugu on Friday, November 27, 2026. Photo: SEPAF

Source: UGC

The SEPAF delegation included Dr Armstrong Umeh Takang, Managing Director/CEO of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI); Hon. Mark Okoye, Managing Director/CEO of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC); Engr. Uzoma Nwagba, Managing Director/CEO of CREDICORP; and Hon. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu, Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment.

APC chairman highlights South-East representation

APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe addressed the gathering and drew attention to the number of South-East professionals occupying federal positions under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He named Engr. Jennifer Adighije of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen of Nigerian Communications and IT (NIGCOMAT), and Dr Kingsley Uzoma, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agriculture, among others, as examples of the region's growing footprint at the national level.

A key outcome of the event was President Tinubu's announcement, made in Enugu, of approval for the Eastern Gas Pipeline and the Eastern Nigeria Rail Line. The President described both projects as infrastructure that would link the East, South and North while improving electricity supply and transportation across the region. The two projects were among the specific requests SEPAF had brought to the President's attention.

SEDC and CREDICORP outline development work

Hon. Mark Okoye used his address to trace the SEDC's history, noting that its creation had been a long-standing aspiration of the region since 1970 and that presidential approval came under the Tinubu administration. He outlined the Commission's focus on infrastructure, investment and economic development across the five South-East states.

Engr. Uzoma Nwagba spoke about federal interventions in the region covering road infrastructure, educational support through NELFUND, electricity reforms and CREDICORP's own programmes. He pointed out that these gains had come despite the South-East delivering only 5.7 per cent of President Tinubu's votes in the 2023 election.

"If these achievements have been recorded with just 5.7 per cent of the votes, what more could the South-East gain if we deliver 50 per cent in 2027?" he asked.

Executives of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also addressed the gathering, citing improved roads, NELFUND scholarships and youth appointments as benefits the region had recorded under the current administration.

The event was coordinated by Prince Ugo Mike Enwerem and Gerald Chukwuemeka Okafor.

South-East political appointees and other stakeholders attend the SEPAF Ndị Igbo Town Hall Meeting at The Base Landmark Hall, Enugu. Photo: SEPAF

Source: UGC

Tinubu vs Peter Obi: 4 South-East Govs Make Declaration

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that four governors from the South-East jointly called on residents of the zone to back President Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027, warning voters not to be swayed by what they described as political distractions.

The appeal was made at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Mega Rally and Empowerment Programme for the South-East, held at Okpara Square in Enugu. The governors present were Charles Soludo of Anambra, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, Peter Mbah of Enugu, and Uzodimma of Imo.

Source: Legit.ng