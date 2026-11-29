A Nigerian student at Albukhary International University in Malaysia received two top awards for academic excellence and community impact

Ridwan Muhammad maintained a 3.85 CGPA and held multiple leadership roles simultaneously, including president of a school-wide student committee

Ridwan spoke exclusively to Legit.ng about the sacrifices and discipline behind his remarkable academic journey and prestigious recognition

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and across the globe.

Alor Setar, Malaysia - Ridwan Afolabi Muhammad, a young Nigerian scholar, has received the prestigious Sharifah Rokiah's Award and the Vice-Chancellor's Award for a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science (Honours) at Albukhary International University (AIU) in Malaysia.

Legit.ng can report that Ridwan, from a humble background, is the first Nigerian to ever receive both the Sharifah Rokiah Award and the Vice-Chancellor's Award at the institution.

Ridwan Afolabi Muhammad receives the Sharifah Rokiah and Vice-Chancellor Award at Albukhary International University in Malaysia on November 23, 2026. Photo credit: Shaykh Nurudeen Hassan Akanni

Source: Facebook

Scholar Ridwan combines leadership, innovation

The honour was presented on Wednesday, November 23, 2026, in recognition of his academic performance, leadership contributions, and community impact throughout his time at the university.

Ridwan, who belongs to AIU's School of Computing and Informatics, secured an AIU scholarship in 2023. He graduated with a 3.85 out of 4.00 CGPA and appeared on the Dean's List every semester.

During his time at AIU, Ridwan served as Vice President of the Nigerian Students' Community in 2024, later becoming Deputy Secretary-General and Acting Vice President of the Al-Qur'an and Islamic Club, and President of the School of Computing and Informatics Committee from 2024 to 2025. Working with his team, he organised the university's first coding competition and produced the School of Computing and Informatics' inaugural yearbook, both of which continued under subsequent student administrations. He also co-developed an AI-powered sermon translation and real-time subtitling system to address language barriers during Friday sermons on campus.

Beyond the university, he mentored secondary school students through the Young Innovators Challenge and co-facilitated AI education sessions during STI MADANI 2025.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Ridwan described the journey as one that demanded consistent sacrifice and discipline, singling out learning Bahasa Melayu as one example of the unglamorous efforts involved. He recalled his second year as particularly demanding, when he juggled the presidency of the School of Computing and Informatics club with two other senior positions in a separate student organisation.

He told Legit.ng:

"Nothing comes easy, but nothing is impossible.

"This feat took some things. Like sacrificing what we love to do; what our soul wants to do, which is not the best for it. Sacrifices, discipline, trying to be consistent with what is not like fun to you, but you still have to catch fun. For example, what I do to catch fun is to learn languages, like Bahasa Melayu.

"So, these are some of the sacrifices that it took me to be able to reach this level."

He added:

"I don't believe I am the most hardworking guy. Allah just decided to honour me with it."

Furthermore, Ridwan thanked his parents, lecturers, the university's Dean and Vice-Chancellor, and the Albukhary Foundation.

Ridwan's journey inspires African youths - Education expert

Ridwan is also a product of Nigeria's Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). His achievements in Malaysia follow his receipt of four AEI awards: the Outstanding Leadership Award, the Academic and Research Award, the Professional Award, and the Community Development and Impact Award.

Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, Project Coordinator of AEI, stated that Ridwan's story proved that background does not determine destiny, describing him as an inspiration to Nigerian youths, African students, and every young person willing to dream beyond their immediate circumstances.

UI student shares key campus lessons

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan (UI) student who documents her experiences as an undergraduate believes universities should shape students and equip them to face future challenges.

Jedidah Temitope, a Communication and Language Arts student at UI, is the author of 'More Than Just a Freshman'.

Speaking to the press, Temitope said university students should be able to translate the theories they learn in the classroom into practical experiences.

Source: Legit.ng