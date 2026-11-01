Four South-East governors gathered in Enugu on Saturday at an APC women's rally to make a joint political declaration ahead of 2027

Governor Hope Uzodimma claimed Igbos had faced marginalisation for over 60 years but said Tinubu's presidency was opening a new era for the region

This is coming amid the move by a major contender of President Tinubu from the region, Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)

Four governors from Nigeria's South-East have jointly called on residents of the zone to back President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027, warning voters not to be swayed by what they described as political distractions.

The appeal was made on Saturday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Mega Rally and Empowerment Programme for the South-East, held at Okpara Square in Enugu. The governors present were Charles Soludo of Anambra, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, Peter Mbah of Enugu, and Hope Uzodimma of Imo.

Four Southeast governors canvass votes for President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

Mbah and Uzodimma make the case for Tinubu

This is as a major contender of President Tinubu, which is Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), is also making waves across the country ahead of the election.

Enugu Governor Peter Mbah told the crowd that the South-East needed to consolidate the gains of the administration's economic reforms rather than change course. He pointed to ongoing projects, including the construction of primary healthcare centres, as evidence of federal investment in the region.

"A good sailor does not abandon his ship mid-sea because of challenges. We must finish the journey we all started together," Mbah said.

He also spoke about the empowerment programme, which targeted 5,000 women across the five South-East states. Mbah said the initiative builds on an earlier scheme that reached more than 2,000 women in Enugu within 48 hours. Beneficiaries received cash support, help with hospital bills, and tools to support income generation. He urged the women to make productive use of what they received and to share the benefits with their families and communities.

Imo Governor Hope Uzodimma described the event as historic and said Igbos had spent more than 60 years on the margins of federal power, but were now beginning to experience genuine inclusion and development. He commended Tinubu for widening the scope of infrastructure and economic investment in the zone and said improved federal allocations had allowed his administration to pay salaries and pensions regularly, including 13th-month salaries for workers.

Other governors and deputy speaker weigh in

Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru praised the APC's skills acquisition and empowerment efforts and described the party as the only one with a clear manifesto for national development. He also dismissed reports linking him to any political coalition outside the APC, saying his loyalty to the party was firm.

Anambra Governor Charles Soludo, represented by his deputy, Gilbert Ibezim, said the South-East had a responsibility to repay Tinubu's administration with electoral support, arguing that the region stood to gain more from continued partnership with the federal government.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, also addressed the rally. He noted that the Igbo had not produced a Nigerian president in the past six decades and urged the region to build stronger political alliances. He recalled Tinubu's inclusive record as Lagos State governor and praised his administration for establishing the South East Development Commission (SEDC), which Kalu described as a major step towards addressing long-standing developmental gaps in the region.

The governors urged voters across the zone to support APC candidates at all levels in the January 16, 2027 elections and in polls that follow.

Details of the event was shared by Governor Mbah on X here:

Analyst speaks on Tinubu's chances in 2027

Earlier, political analyst Omotayo Yusuf told Legit.ng that President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election approach differs sharply from his 2023 campaign strategy.

Yusuf said Tinubu is leaning on governors across party lines, including in Anambra and Osun, to secure support ahead of the election.

The analyst raised concerns about balancing campaign duties with governing responsibilities as Tinubu seeks a second term.

Source: Legit.ng