Oman announced an investor visa programme open to foreign nationals seeking long-term residence in the country

The Royal Oman Police outlined specific age requirements and investment conditions applicants must meet before applying

Two visa options are available, with fees varying depending on the length of stay the applicant chooses

Oman has opened a pathway for foreigners to secure long-term residence in the country through an investor visa programme, with options spanning five or ten years.

The Royal Oman Police published details of the scheme on the official Oman government portal, outlining who qualifies, what documents are needed, and how much the visa will cost. The announcement drew attention for making the conditions publicly clear and accessible.

Oman gives foreigners 5-year and 10-year residence visas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who can apply for Oman's investor visa

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 21 years old. Rather than applying directly through the police, prospective investors are required to first approach the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion. Only after fulfilling that ministry's investment conditions can a person submit their visa application through the official channel.

The required documents are minimal: a valid passport and a digital personal photograph are all that is needed at the application stage. The process itself is described as straightforward, involving just two steps: submitting the application and waiting for it to be reviewed and approved. The Royal Oman Police estimates the service takes roughly ten minutes to complete online.

Visa fees and duration options

Foreign applicants can choose between two residence periods. A five-year investor visa carries a fixed fee of 250 Omani rials (N885,016.39), while the ten-year option costs 500 rials (N181,494.07). The fees are fixed, with no variable charges attached to the application.

The scheme is positioned as a service for foreigners who have already established or are in the process of establishing qualifying investments in Oman. A certificate from the competent authority confirming the investment is a prerequisite for the visa to be issued.

View the full details of the investor visa service on the Oman government portal.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Oman named items travellers can bring into the country without paying customs duties.

Oman: Foreigners obtain 2-year residence visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oman announced its two-year residence visa for foreign owners of homes in designated integrated tourism complexes.

The visa offers a way to live in Oman without relying on an employer for residency, but it is limited to specific developments—and officials have not said whether it can be renewed.

Source: Legit.ng