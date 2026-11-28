Saudi Arabia has listed 11 conditions travellers, especially pilgrims must meet to bring food into the Kingdom

The rules apply to foodstuffs in the possession of pilgrims, for personal use only

Food must have a nutritional label, must not be expired, damaged, or contaminated, amongst others

Saudi Arabia has listed the conditions that travellers, especially pilgrims must meet before they can bring food into the Kingdom for personal use.

The rules are contained in the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) regulations for incoming medicines, medical devices, and foodstuffs. According to the Authority, the food must be for personal use only.

Pilgrims must meet 12 conditions before bringing food into Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

What pilgrims must know before bringing food

The conditions cover what is on the label, how the food is stored, whether it is expired or damaged, and how much is brought in.

The Authority listed them as terms and controls for foodstuffs in the possession of pilgrims.

Here are the 11 conditions:

1. No prohibited food. Pilgrims must not bring any foodstuffs shown in the list of prohibited goods from importing according to customs provisions published on the Authority website.

2. Must have nutritional label. Any food item shall contain a nutritional label, regardless of the type of food product (dairy, cheese, meat, poultry, or canned fish).

3. Must not be expired. The entry of any food items that have expired or do not contain an expiration date is prohibited.

4. Must not be damaged or spoiled. The entry of any food items that show signs of damage or spoilage is prohibited, for example the presence of mold, an unpleasant odor, or changes in color or physical properties of the food item.

5. Must not have been warned about by SFDA. The entry of any food items that have been warned about through Saudi Food and Drug Authority website due to their violation of the technical regulations and approved standard specifications is prohibited.

6. Must not contain forbidden ingredients. The entry of any food items that contain any of the following ingredients on their food label (alcohol, fats, pork derivatives, and additives forbidden to use) is prohibited.

7. Must be preserved properly. The food item received with the pilgrim shall be preserved according to the appropriate preservation method, especially food items that need either cooling or freezing.

8. Must not be contaminated. It is prohibited to enter any food item that is contaminated with insects or any other contaminants that have been in contact with the food product or the food product packaging.

9. Must not carry health or medical claims. It is prohibited to enter any food item that contains health or nutritional claims or contains images that suggest medical or nutritional claims for the product.

10. Must be in proper food containers. Food items brought with pilgrims are prohibited from being brought in containers not designated for storing food items or in unclear items.

11. Must not be in commercial quantities. It is prohibited to enter food items that are brought with pilgrims in commercial quantities, and food items brought shall be in quantities that cover need until arriving at the residences.

Food commodities listed as prohibited from importation

The SFDA also attached a list of food commodities prohibited from importation under the Customs tariff, including pork meat, meat of horses, donkeys, mules and hinnies, and edible offal and limbs from cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, horses, donkeys, mules and hinnies.

The list also includes livers and other offal from pigs, edible flesh, offal, legs, frog, fresh, frozen or chilled, pure pork fat and poultry fat, and meat, offal and edible limbs, salted, in brine, dried or smoked.

It further includes pork meat, thighs, shoulders, chops and bones, breastss with lard and pieces, nutmeg and its husk, cardamom, and nutmeg not crushed or powdered under the same Customs tariff.

Saudi Arabia launches digital service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Saudi Arabia published an official payroll structure for foreign engineers, covering three qualification levels under a royal decree.

The salary scale includes a basic pay component and an experience allowance, with a 15% cost-of-living adjustment applied across all grades.

Source: Legit.ng