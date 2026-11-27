Kano's information commissioner pushed back against claims that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was using the EFCC to target Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

The commissioner said Kwankwaso had been responding to EFCC and ICPC invitations long before Yusuf became governor

He accused Kwankwaso of trying to build public sympathy ahead of elections by linking the EFCC scrutiny to the state government

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, has denied that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is being used as a tool against Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso at the direction of either the state or federal government.

Dawakin Tofa made the remarks during an interview with Channels Television on Friday, November 27, monitored by Legit.ng. The Kano government official pushed back firmly against suggestions that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was behind Kwankwaso's recent dealings with the anti-corruption agency.

Kano government responds to Rabiu Kwankwaso's allegation against Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Photo credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso's long history with the EFCC

The commissioner said Kwankwaso's troubles with the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) predated Yusuf's time in office by nearly a decade, beginning when Kwankwaso left the Kano Government House 11 years ago.

He pointed out that at the time those investigations started, Yusuf had not yet considered a future in politics, let alone the governorship.

"So, Senator Kwankwaso has been having issue with the EFCC and ICPC in the last 11 years, since after his departure from the Government House. At that time, Governor Yusuf had never even dream (sic) of becoming the governor of Kano State. He has been answering invitations from the EFCC, and he has been visiting the EFCC several times," he said.

The commissioner added that in 2024, Kwankwaso went to court in Kano seeking an order to prevent the EFCC from what he described as harassment, suggesting the matter had already reached a critical stage well before recent political tensions.

Kano commissioner accuses Kwankwaso of blackmail

Furthermore, Dawakin Tofa accused Kwankwaso of deliberately linking his EFCC troubles to the state government in a bid to generate sympathy from voters ahead of the upcoming 2027 elections.

He stated:

"I wonder why the same person who has been battling with the EFCC cases in the last 11 years will now say that a governor, who is just three and a half years old in the position of that governor, is the one responsible for taking him to the EFCC. This is a deliberate attempt to blackmail His Excellency, the governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf."

The commissioner noted that Kano State maintains its own Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, which handles allegations against individuals within the state, independent of the EFCC.

Kano government reacts to allegation against Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf by Kwankwaso Photo credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Watch Kano Government's response to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso in the X post below:

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Court rules on threat to leak governor's videos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja struck out a cybercriminal case brought by the Department of State Services (DSS) against Sanusi Dankaka, a man accused of threatening to release explicit videos of Governor Yusuf on Facebook.

Justice Salim Ibrahim ordered the case struck out after the prosecution lawyer, A.Y. Afegbua, applied to withdraw the charge. Dankaka's counsel, Kauna Penzin, did not oppose the application, and the judge delivered a brief ruling ending the matter.

Source: Legit.ng