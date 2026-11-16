Nigerian authorities announced a five-year strategic defence plan covering military ops, recruitment and infrastructure

Over 15,000 Boko Haram terrorists and bandits were reportedly eliminated in the last three years, with 130,000 fighters surrendering

Tinubu approved two new Army depots in Osun and Ebonyi states, each capable of holding 6,000 recruits at a time

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu's administration has launched a five-year strategic defence operations plan to tackle Nigeria's persistent security challenges, with the APC Presidential Campaign Council detailing a sweeping set of measures including mass military recruitment, new training facilities and infrastructure investments.

In a press statement signed by council spokesperson Dele Alake on Sunday, November 15, 2026, the council described the plan as a framework to bring together defence priorities, operational requirements, military capability development and spending in a way that responds to both current and emerging threats, including terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

President Bola Tinubu unveils a five-year strategic defence plan aimed at tackling insecurity across Nigeria. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Military results under Tinubu

The council said military operations carried out across Nigeria over the past three years had led to the elimination of more than 15,000 Boko Haram terrorists and bandits. It added that more than 130,000 Boko Haram fighters and their dependants had surrendered under Operation Safe Corridor, the federal government's rehabilitation programme for repentant insurgents. The council described this as evidence of a two-pronged approach combining military force with non-combat interventions.

To boost the Nigerian Army's capacity, Tinubu reportedly created four new Army divisions and restructured existing military formations to widen operational coverage and speed up responses to security threats.

New depots, recruits and police officers

The president also approved two new Army depots, one in Osogbo, Osun State, and another in Amasiri-Edda, Ebonyi State, each built to hold up to 6,000 recruits at a time, giving a combined training capacity of 12,000 soldiers. The Osogbo facility currently has 5,210 recruits in training.

Beyond infrastructure, the administration approved the recruitment of 28,000 additional soldiers and 50,000 new police officers to strengthen both military and internal security operations across the country.

The council also pointed to a 700-unit military barracks project in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, as part of efforts to improve personnel welfare and ensure troops have the facilities needed to maintain a stable presence in the region.

Tinubu's five-year defence plan targets efficiency

On the broader strategic framework, Alake said the five-year plan would guide security investments based on identified threats and operational needs rather than ad hoc decisions.

The council said the plan was expected to close critical capability gaps, sharpen combat readiness and cut down on wasteful spending within the security sector.

Read the APC Presidential Campaign Council's statement in full below via the X post:

Read more on Bola Tinubu's presidency

Terrorists kidnap, kill 106 health workers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed groups, criminal kidnappers, and terrorists abducted 91 health workers and killed 15 others across 101 separate attacks on Nigerian healthcare facilities between 2023 and 2025, according to a new international report.

The figures come from the 'Care in the Crosshairs: Violence Against Health Care in Conflict 2025' report, published by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition. The data was compiled using Insecurity Insight's global monitoring system and covers incidents across the three-year window.

Source: Legit.ng