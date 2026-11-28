Australia announced a visa ballot for first-time Work and Holiday visa applicants, but for only two countries

The Australian Government designed the ballot to be fair and transparent, with winners chosen randomly rather than on merit

Two countries found themselves in a rare position that passport holders from three other eligible countries no longer have

Australia is getting set to open a rare window for passport holders from Indonesia and the Philippines to enter a visa ballot for the Work and Holiday (subclass 462) visa — and right now, they are the only two nationalities in the world who can register for the 2026-27 programme year.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs confirmed that ballot registrations for Indonesia and the Philippines are getting set to open, while China, India, and Vietnam have already closed their registration periods for the same programme year.

Two countries eligible as Australia announces new visa lottery. Photo credit: Il Messaggero.

Source: UGC

Those three countries are part of the same ballot programme but their windows have shut, making this moment exclusive to Indonesians and Filipinos.

Why Australia uses a visa ballot

The Work and Holiday visa ballot exists because demand from certain countries far exceeds the number of places Australia can offer each year.

Rather than processing applications on a first-come, first-served basis or favouring those with stronger CVs or more resources, the Australian Government chose a system that is fair, streamlined, and transparent, a random, automated draw that gives every registered applicant an equal chance regardless of their background, qualifications, or financial situation.

The selection process does not use any criteria. It is purely random. No one can improve their odds by being more qualified or by applying faster than others.

Every eligible registration sits in the same pool, and Australia draws from it randomly.

To enter the ballot, applicants pay a registration fee of AUD25. It is important to know that this fee is non-refundable, whether or not a registration is randomly selected, and even if someone withdraws their registration by mistake.

What happens if you are selected

If Australia randomly selects a registration, the department sends a "Notification of Selection" letter by email on the same day the selection is made.

That letter invites the applicant to submit a full visa application through ImmiAccount, Australia's online immigration platform, within 28 calendar days.

The letter does not guarantee that a visa will be granted — applicants must still meet all eligibility requirements when they apply.

If a registration is not selected, the department will not send any notification. Applicants should not contact the department to ask about their selection status.

Registrations remain in the ballot pool until the selection period for each country closes or they expire, whichever comes first.

The department may conduct multiple rounds of random selections during the programme year.

For Indonesians and Filipinos dreaming of living and working in Australia, this is a window that passport holders from China, India, and Vietnam can no longer access this year.

The ballot is open now, the fee is AUD25, and the selection is entirely random — which means anyone who registers has just as much of a shot as anyone else.

Missing this window means waiting for a future ballot, with no guarantee that one will come.

Australia lists occupations still lacking workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jobs and Skills Australia identified 127 occupations that remained in persistent shortage from 2021 to 2026 across the country.

Technicians and Trades Workers and Professionals made up 90% of the persistently short-staffed roles, spread across several key industries.

Source: Legit.ng