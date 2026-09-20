Former Kogi State Governor Ibrahim Idris died in the United Kingdom, Legit.ng learnt on Sunday, September 20, 2026

Idris governed Kogi State for two terms between 2003 and 2012 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Before entering politics, Idris built a business empire that included the first three-star hotel in the old Sokoto State

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi State - Former Kogi State Governor Ibrahim Idris has died in the United Kingdom (UK) at the age of 77.

Michael Idoko, a key PDP chieftain in Kogi State, confirmed the sad development to Legit.ng on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Former Kogi State Governor Ibrahim Idris dies in the United Kingdom at the age of 77. Photo credit: @KoleShittu

Source: Twitter

Idris governed Kogi State for two terms under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), serving from 2003 to 2008 and again from 2008 to 2012. He was succeeded by his brother-in-law, Captain Idris Wada, in January 2012.

Ibrahim Idris: Early life and business career

Born in 1949 in Idah, Kogi State, Idris received his early education in Onitsha, Anambra State, before relocating to Kano to complete his primary schooling. He attended King's Commercial College in Buguma, Rivers State, and later earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Abuja.

Before politics, Idris built a substantial business presence through his Ibro Trading Company, which covered construction, furniture manufacturing and hospitality. He founded a furniture factory in Sokoto and the Ibro Hotel, which historical records identify as the first three-star hotel in the old Sokoto State.

Ibrahim Idris: A governorship defined by legal battles

Idris entered the political arena as the PDP governorship candidate in Kogi State ahead of the 2003 elections, defeating incumbent governor Prince Abubakar Audu. He was sworn in on May 29, 2003.

His 2007 re-election was subsequently nullified by the courts following a legal dispute over the exclusion of All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) candidate Abubakar Audu from the ballot. The Court of Appeal upheld that ruling in February 2008 and ordered a fresh election. Idris contested the March 2008 re-run and won, though Audu challenged the result on grounds of electoral irregularities. Idris completed his tenure regardless and handed over to Wada in January 2012.

Beyond the courtroom battles, Idris drew national attention in 2006 when three of his daughters survived the ADC Airlines Flight 53 crash, a disaster that claimed many lives. He publicly described their survival as a "superlative show of mercy" from God and called for prayers of thanksgiving.

In April 2024, Idris suffered a personal tragedy when his son, Mohammed Ibrahim Idris, a former member of the House of Representatives who represented the Ankpa, Olamaboro and Omala Federal Constituency in Kogi State, died in Abuja shortly after observing Eid-el-Fitr prayers.

See late Ibrahim Idris' obituary below via the X post:

Read more Kogi news

Kogi: Natasha calls for PDP dialogue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kogi Senator Natasha Akpoti advocated for dialogue among aggrieved PDP members following recent Supreme Court rulings.

She expressed confidence in the PDP’s prospects ahead of the 2027 elections, amid growing calls for unity within the party.

Source: Legit.ng