Religious leaders, traditional rulers, traders and pensioners in Lagelu LGA received APM candidates during a campaign tour

The Lagelu engagements followed similar endorsements the candidates secured in Akinyele a day earlier

CAN leaders in Akinyele urged members across the local government to back APM candidates in 2027

Allied Peoples Movement (APM) candidates, including senatorial hopeful Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo and governorship candidate Bimbo Adekanbi, received endorsements from religious leaders, traditional rulers, traders, artisans, pensioners and other community groups in Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State on Thursday, 26 November 2026.

The candidates were joined on the Lagelu campaign tour by Adekanbi's running mate, Engr. Musbau Open-Salau; the Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency candidate, Engr. Toheeb Adegoke, popularly known as ADLAT; and the party's Lagelu State Constituency candidate, Hon. Olajide Akintunde Emmanuel, also known as AKT.

Endorsements across Lagelu communities

At Ejioku Town Hall, the candidates met with Isese traditional worshippers, Islamic leaders and members of the Lagelu Traditional Council, all of whom expressed support for the party's flag bearers. Engagements continued in Lalupon, where teachers, pensioners, traders and artisans pledged their backing, and a rally held outside the town hall drew wider community participation.

The candidates also visited Oyedeji Market, Olorunda Market and Akobo Ojunrin Market, where they addressed traders and residents on their plans for Lagelu and Oyo State more broadly.

CAN urges members to back APM in Akinyele

The Lagelu visits followed a campaign swing through neighbouring Akinyele on Wednesday, 25 November, where the party had already secured support from several community groups. A notable outcome of that engagement was a declaration by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), whose leadership, comprising chairmen and secretaries of its 29 branches in the local government, urged members to support and vote for APM candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Other groups engaged in Akinyele included market women and men at Ojoo, Isese practitioners, the League of Imams, traditional rulers, abattoir leaders and cow sellers.

Speaking during the Akinyele engagements, Ajadi, who is seeking a Senate seat for Oyo Central Senatorial District, called on residents to back leaders committed to inclusive governance and the welfare of the people. He pledged to focus on infrastructure, job creation, economic empowerment and improved living conditions across the district's 11 local government areas if elected.

Adekanbi and Open-Salau also canvassed for votes, pledging to tackle developmental challenges and improve residents' welfare across the state.

The back-to-back campaign tours in Akinyele and Lagelu form part of a broader grassroots mobilisation drive. The party had earlier taken its candidates to Ogo-Oluwa and Surulere local government areas, where they engaged traditional rulers and community leaders as part of preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng