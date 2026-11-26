Atiku Abubakar criticised the Tinubu administration over reports that just 11 listed manufacturers spent ₦842 billion on energy in nine months of 2026

The former vice president linked soaring power costs to rising cement prices, arguing the burden falls directly on ordinary Nigerian families

Atiku also challenged the APC to verify its claims of 26,000 housing units delivered and 525,100 construction jobs created

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has attacked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration over what he described as a crippling energy crisis.

The former Vice President said the government has made Nigeria too costly to produce in, too costly to build in, and too expensive for ordinary families to live in.

President Bola Tinubu faces fresh criticism from Atiku Abubakar over energy costs, housing delivery claims and the rising cost of living in Nigeria.. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku's remarks were prompted by reports that only 11 listed manufacturers spent ₦842 billion on energy in the first nine months of 2026.

His Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, made this known in a statememt issued and made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, 26 November 2026.

Cement prices and the housing contradiction

The former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the energy burden does not stop at factory gates.

He argued that cement manufacturers, among the hardest hit, pass those costs directly onto consumers, pushing the price of building materials beyond what most families can afford.

"₦842 billion is the energy bill of only 11 companies in nine months. That cost does not disappear at the factory gate. It enters the price of every bag of cement and pushes the cost of building a home further beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians," Atiku said.

He also pointed to a 7.4 per cent rise in energy spending by those manufacturers compared with the same period in 2025, calling it a warning signal for the broader economy.

"When factories spend fortunes on electricity, diesel and gas, they raise prices, cut production, postpone expansion or shed jobs. Tinubu's energy failure is being added to every Nigerian's bill," he added.

Atiku went further to challenge the APC Presidential Campaign Council's claim that the administration has delivered more than 26,000 housing units. He noted that the APC's own statement includes 10,328 units still under construction, and that several projects on its list were initiated under the Buhari administration.

"A building site is not a completed home. An inherited project is not proof of fresh delivery. A mortgage approval is not a house key," he said.

calling on the government to publish what it inherited, what it completed, how many families have moved in, and what those homes cost.

Atiku's challenge on jobs and affordability

He also questioned the APC's claim of 525,100 construction jobs, arguing that estimated employment opportunities should not be presented as positions already created.

Atiku said his Affordable Life campaign would tackle the costs driving up prices for goods and housing, with a focus on reliable electricity for industry and a transparent, targeted subsidy for domestically refined fuel.

"You cannot build affordable homes with cement that families and builders can no longer afford. You cannot restore purchasing power by calling hardship reform," he said.

Atiku knocks Tinubu over rising energy costs for manufacturers. Photo credit:@atiku

Source: UGC

Atiku challenges Tinubu to explain ₦1.44tn drop in oil revenue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku called on Tinubu to account for a ₦1.44 trillion fall in gross oil revenue in the first half of 2026.

The former VP said Nigeria's Budget Office figures showed the government collected ₦7.88 trillion against a half-year oil revenue target of ₦18.65 trillion.

Atiku's campaign team alleged that Nigerians were being squeezed by rising costs while the government fell short on oil earnings.

Source: Legit.ng