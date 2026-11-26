Reform UK's Home Affairs Spokesman Zia Yusuf called the graduate visa route a 'scam' created by the last Conservative government

About 800,000 graduate visas have been approved since the route launched in 2021, with Nigerians making up 18 per cent of users

Reform UK also pledged to abolish Indefinite Leave to Remain as part of a broader push for net negative migration

London, United Kingdom - Reform UK has promised to scrap the graduate visa route in the UK, calling it a backdoor for low-skilled migrants that has harmed the country since it was introduced under the Boris Johnson-led Conservative government in 2021.

Zia Yusuf, Reform's Home Affairs Spokesman, made the pledge in an interview with GB News, describing the route as "an unmitigated disaster." He said the scheme has allowed foreign nationals with no jobs and no active study commitments to remain in Britain, adding that the route was opened after former Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch lobbied to loosen student visa rules.

Reform UK vows to scrap the UK's graduate visa route introduced in 2021. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Around 800,000 graduate visas have been approved since the scheme launched, though more than 20 per cent of those went to dependants rather than students themselves. In the year to June 2026, 157,000 graduate visas were issued.

A 2025 Home Office study found that only 65 per cent of graduate visa holders were in full-time employment.

Who is using the graduate visa route?

Indian nationals made up the largest share of users, accounting for almost half of all graduate visa holders. Nigerians were the second-largest group at 18 per cent, followed by Pakistanis at 10 per cent, Chinese nationals at six per cent, and Bangladeshis at three per cent.

Yusuf said:

"I will say it plainly - the graduate visa is a scam on the British people created by the last Tory Government."

He added that if Reform came to power, he would give international students just 30 days after completing their studies to secure employment that meets a "new strict test" of economic value to Britain, a standard he said already exists in the United States.

Reform's broader immigration plans

The graduate visa pledge sits alongside a wider set of immigration proposals from Reform. The party has also vowed to abolish Indefinite Leave to Remain and replace it with a rolling five-year visa requiring migrants to demonstrate a "significant economic contribution" to the country.

Last week, Reform separately promised to ban foreign graduates from entering the UK if they have not repaid their student loans, framing the move as part of an effort to recover £6 billion in outstanding fees and block a planned £450 million government subsidy of EU student fees.

Yusuf warned that failing to reverse what he called the "Boriswave" could result in £620 billion in long-term fiscal costs if 1.6 million predominantly low-wage migrants are allowed to settle permanently in Britain.

A Home Office spokesperson responded by saying the government "strongly" values the contribution of international students and has already taken steps to strengthen the integrity of both the student and graduate visa routes while clamping down on misuse.

GB News said it approached the Conservative Party for comment.

Watch Reform UK's Home Affairs Spokesman, Zia Yusuf, speak on the issue below via the X post:

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The application costs £3,226 per person, and applying too early could lead to a refusal. Find out when workers can apply and what faster decision services are available.

Source: Legit.ng