Applicants who refuse to undergo security screening will be turned away from the premises entirely

Applicants who refuse to undergo security screening will be turned away from the premises entirely

The list covers everyday items that many travellers may not expect to be barred from bringing along

The United States Embassy and Consulate has released a list of items that are prohibited inside its premises, warning that all visitors must pass through security screening before they can enter.

According to the embassy, all visitors are subject to inspection through a walk-through metal detector and a hand-held metal detector.

US Embassy security screening remains mandatory, and applicants carrying prohibited items risk being denied entry to the premises. Photo credit: GaryHershorn/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Personal items will also go through x-ray machines and other detection equipment. Any visitor who refuses to submit to the screening process will be denied entry.

The embassy noted that it has no storage facilities for prohibited items, and advised applicants to leave such items at home, in their hotel, or in their vehicle before coming in for a visa interview.

Full list of items banned at US embassies

The following items are not permitted inside any US Embassy or Consulate:

1. Backpacks, bags, luggage, or large purses (purses measuring 12 x 10 x 6 inches and smaller are allowed)

2. Food and beverages

3. Weapons, including mace or pepper spray

4. Tools, including any sharp or bladed objects

5. Oils, aerosols or pump sprays, liquids, lotions, and powders of any kind

6. Any type of fire starter

7. Cameras

8. Laptop computers

9. Mobile phones

10. MP3, CD, or cassette players

11. Pagers

12. Helmets of any type

The embassy added that strollers will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

What applicants should know before arriving

The US Embassy stressed that the list above is not exhaustive. Officials reserve the right to deny entry to any item they consider suspicious, even if it does not appear on the list.

Nigerians planning to attend a visa interview at a US Embassy or Consulate should take note of these restrictions well in advance, as arriving with any of the listed items could result in being turned away from the building entirely.

US to end expedited visa appointment program

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of State has confirmed that its Nonimmigrant Visa Expedited Appointment Pilot Programme will close on December 31, 2026, bringing an end to a scheme that allowed eligible visitor visa applicants to pay for a faster interview slot.

Source: Legit.ng