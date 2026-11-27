Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay dropped a comment on her ex-husband 2Baba's Instagram page that got fans talking

The music star announced the midnight release of his album, Oldest Young Man, on Thursday, November, 26, 2026

Annie's supportive reaction sparked a wave of opinions from followers about her relationship with her ex

Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay had social media buzzing after she responded to a post by her ex-husband, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba.

On Thursday, November, 26, 2026, the Afrobeats legend took to Instagram to announce that his highly anticipated album, *Oldest Young Man*, would be dropping at midnight.

Annie Macaulay has shared how she feels about 2Baba's new album. Photo credit@annieidibia/@official2baba

Source: Instagram

What caught fans off guard, however, was not the announcement itself but who showed up in the comments to cheer him on.

Annie headed straight to his comment section and wrote:

Annie Macaulay shares the name she calls her ex-husband in his post. Photo credit@annieidibia

Source: Instagram

"More Blessings 🔥 🔥 🔥 OLDEST YOUNG MAN *A Guy* 🔥".

Here is the Instagram post about the singer and his ex-wife, Annie:

Fans react to Annie's comment

The supportive message on Instagram quickly drew attention, with many followers weighing in on what it said about Annie's relationship with her former husband.

Opinions were sharply divided — some praised her maturity, while others were more sceptical.

Here are some of the reactions:

@sheillussions:

"One of the most important part of healing is forgiveness! I love how much she has grown"

@iam_amyzon:

"Anything wey concern husband and wife matter"

@blessing_wenson:

"I'm not seeing anything wrong about this, as long as they both have children together they need peace because of their children"

@sheilakenneth895:

" I love this"

@giv50689:

"Annie will be thinking he has changed, he has learnt his lessons...go girl"

@jgoldspropertiesnigeria:

"Love never learns"

@baronne_de_clairmont:

"Them no de advice her type. Them suppose leave her to see the shege weh she de find by herself"

Annie's stepson sends Mother's Day message

Legit.ng reported that one of 2Baba's sons, Nino, marked Mother's Day specially by celebrating both his mother and stepmother, Annie Idibia.

The young man shared photos of his mother, Sunmbo, and Annie Idibia on his Instagram story.

He also included a short message with the post, and fans were amazed by the love and respect he showed to Annie as they praised his mother for the way he brought her up.

Source: Legit.ng