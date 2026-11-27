Annie Macaulay Reacts to 2Baba's New Album Post, Fans Share Hot Takes
- Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay dropped a comment on her ex-husband 2Baba's Instagram page that got fans talking
- The music star announced the midnight release of his album, Oldest Young Man, on Thursday, November, 26, 2026
- Annie's supportive reaction sparked a wave of opinions from followers about her relationship with her ex
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Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay had social media buzzing after she responded to a post by her ex-husband, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba.
On Thursday, November, 26, 2026, the Afrobeats legend took to Instagram to announce that his highly anticipated album, *Oldest Young Man*, would be dropping at midnight.
What caught fans off guard, however, was not the announcement itself but who showed up in the comments to cheer him on.
Annie headed straight to his comment section and wrote:
"More Blessings 🔥 🔥 🔥 OLDEST YOUNG MAN *A Guy* 🔥".
Here is the Instagram post about the singer and his ex-wife, Annie:
Fans react to Annie's comment
The supportive message on Instagram quickly drew attention, with many followers weighing in on what it said about Annie's relationship with her former husband.
Opinions were sharply divided — some praised her maturity, while others were more sceptical.
Here are some of the reactions:
@sheillussions:
"One of the most important part of healing is forgiveness! I love how much she has grown"
@iam_amyzon:
"Anything wey concern husband and wife matter"
@blessing_wenson:
"I'm not seeing anything wrong about this, as long as they both have children together they need peace because of their children"
@sheilakenneth895:
" I love this"
@giv50689:
"Annie will be thinking he has changed, he has learnt his lessons...go girl"
@jgoldspropertiesnigeria:
"Love never learns"
@baronne_de_clairmont:
"Them no de advice her type. Them suppose leave her to see the shege weh she de find by herself"
Annie's stepson sends Mother's Day message
Legit.ng reported that one of 2Baba's sons, Nino, marked Mother's Day specially by celebrating both his mother and stepmother, Annie Idibia.
The young man shared photos of his mother, Sunmbo, and Annie Idibia on his Instagram story.
He also included a short message with the post, and fans were amazed by the love and respect he showed to Annie as they praised his mother for the way he brought her up.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng