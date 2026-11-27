Meta backs Nigerian AI startups Talentta and DAWN AI Study with funding, ad credits and technical mentorship

Selected from more than 2,000 applications, the startups each receive $5,000 in equity-free funding and $2,000 in advertising credits

Talentta connects workers with jobs, while DAWN AI Study uses Meta’s Llama model to personalise children’s learning

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Mark Zuckerberg’s technology giant, Meta, has announced financial and technical support for two Nigerian startups developing artificial intelligence-powered solutions to improve access to employment opportunities and quality education.

The beneficiaries, Talentta and DAWN AI Study, will receive funding, advertising credits and technical mentorship to expand their operations and reach more Nigerians, particularly those in underserved communities.

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta empowers two Nigerian startups with $14,000 funding and ad credit. Credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The initiative underscores Meta’s growing commitment to supporting African technology entrepreneurs and accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence to address socioeconomic challenges.

Two startups emerge from 2,000 applications

Talentta and DAWN AI Study emerged as winners of Meta’s AI Academy Startup Pitchathon at GITEX Nigeria, following a competitive selection process that attracted more than 2,000 applications.

The two companies were selected from 10 finalists, with each receiving $5,000 in equity-free funding and $2,000 in advertising credits.

The combined support of $14,000 is expected to help the startups strengthen their products, increase market visibility and expand their customer base without surrendering ownership stakes in exchange for the grants.

According to MSME Africa, the initiative also provides an opportunity for the entrepreneurs to benefit from technical expertise and exposure within the wider technology ecosystem.

Talentta connects Nigerians with job opportunities

Talentta operates an AI-powered career and workforce development platform designed to help young Nigerians acquire relevant skills, assess their competencies, obtain certifications and discover employment opportunities.

The startup uses an artificial intelligence-powered WhatsApp agent to identify employment opportunities within local communities and connect businesses with prospective workers, The Guardian reported.

Its approach addresses a significant gap in Nigeria’s employment market, where many small businesses recruit informally rather than advertise vacancies through conventional online job platforms.

By making these opportunities more accessible, Talentta hopes to improve workforce participation while helping businesses find suitable employees.

DAWN AI Study transforms children's learning

DAWN AI Study leverages Meta’s Llama artificial intelligence model to develop personalised educational experiences for school-age children.

The platform analyses speech and behavioural data to understand individual learning patterns and recommend educational pathways tailored to each learner’s needs.

Its technology seeks to address differences in learning abilities and improve educational inclusion, particularly for children who may struggle with conventional teaching methods.

The startup is expected to use Meta’s support to refine its technology and extend its reach.

Meta explains support for African innovators

Meta’s Vice President of Public Policy for Africa, the Middle East and Türkiye, Kojo Boakye, said artificial intelligence should be measured by its practical impact on people's lives.

He explained that innovators across the region are developing technologies that reflect local languages, business environments and community needs.

Two Nigerian startups get $14,000 in funding from Meta Platforms. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Boakye added that Meta’s Impact Grant and Hub initiative aims to provide entrepreneurs with the resources, skills and opportunities required to transform their ideas into practical solutions.

The recognition of both Nigerian startups highlights the country’s growing potential to develop locally relevant AI solutions capable of addressing longstanding economic and educational challenges.

Meta announces $700,000 AI grant for Nigerians

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian technology startups and developers will benefit from a new $700,000 artificial intelligence (AI) grant announced by Meta Platforms to support technological innovation across Africa, the Middle East and Türkiye.

The initiative, known as the AMET AI Impact Grant, is scheduled to commence in 2027 and will provide funding to innovators developing solutions using Meta’s AI tools and wearable technologies.

Source: Legit.ng