Oluwatomisin Jolayemi announced her graduation as the best student in Landmark University's Economics department in 2026

The graduate achieved a perfect CGPA of 5.0 out of 5.0, crediting her success entirely to God's grace and faithfulness

Her LinkedIn post drew warm reactions from her project supervisor and fellow professionals who celebrated the milestone

A young woman's refusal to settle for anything less than excellence has paid off in the most remarkable way, as she walked away from university with a flawless academic record.

Oluwatomisin Jolayemi, a graduating Economics student at Landmark University, announced on LinkedIn in November 2026 that she finished as the Best Graduating Student in her department with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 out of 5.0.

Landmark University female student emerges overall best graduate with 5.0 CGPA. Photo: Oluwatomisin Jolayemi

Source: UGC

How Landmark University student scored 5.0 CGPA

In her post, Jolayemi described the road to that result as anything but easy. She spoke of sleepless nights, moments she nearly gave up, and personal sacrifices that defined her four years at the institution. Despite those pressures, she maintained a flawless academic record across every semester.

Rather than claim personal credit, she directed all recognition towards her faith, writing that the achievement was "not my doing" but a testimony of God's faithfulness.

She wrote:

"Every sleepless night, every sacrifice, every moment I felt like giving up, God carried me through. He gave me strength, wisdom, favour, and grace to finish at the very top."

She also expressed gratitude to her parents and family for their support, to her Head of Department, Ogunjobi Joseph Olufemi, Ph.D., and to her project supervisor, Barnabas O. Obasaju, Ph.D., for their guidance throughout her studies.

Landmark University 5.0 CGPA graduate shares plans

With her degree now in hand, Jolayemi said she is open to opportunities in Economics, Research, Data Analysis, Finance, and related fields, describing herself as ready to make a global impact.

She wrote in her LinkedIn post:

"I step into the next chapter with total trust in God."

Reactions to her announcement on LinkedIn were swift and celebratory.

Victor Olaoye:

"Congratulations on your outstanding achievement, Tomisin. Your dedication and perseverance are commendable, and I wish you continued success in your future professional endeavors."

Barnabas O. OBASAJU, Ph.D:

"Oluwatomisin Jolayemi, Congratulations 💐 Tomisin, for this feat. You stayed focused from the beginning to the end. This feat is a product of hardwork and grace. May doors be opened unto you as you progress. Congratulations to the BGS of Landmark University class of 2026."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU best graduating student shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng