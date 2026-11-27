Former Lagos governor Babatunde Fashola pushed back on extreme political slogans ahead of the 2027 elections

Fashola responded directly to the 'rig and die' slogan linked to former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege

The Senior Advocate called for tougher custodial sentences for electoral offences but drew a firm line at capital punishment

Former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola has spoken out against calls for election riggers to face the death penalty, saying Nigeria must pull back from extreme political rhetoric as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

Fashola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, made the remarks during an exclusive interview with ARISE News anchor Ojy Okpe, which aired on Friday. He was responding to the "rig and die" slogan associated with former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, as well as former President Muhammadu Buhari's widely criticised comments about ballot-box snatchers before the 2019 elections.

Babatunde Fashola rejects call to kill election riggers Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

When asked directly whether election riggers should face the death penalty, Fashola gave a blunt answer: "Absolutely not. I mean, come on."

Fashola on electoral punishment

The former governor insisted that electoral offences should be handled strictly within the framework of the law. "I think we must move away from what I think are extreme narratives and rhetoric," he said, noting that the punishment prescribed under the Electoral Act did not include death.

Fashola added that even where capital punishment existed as a legal option, due process remained non-negotiable, covering a formal charge, a fair trial, and the right of the accused to mount a defence. He said Nigerians should condemn electoral manipulation clearly and firmly, but without converting elections into a justification for violence.

He did, however, acknowledge that existing penalties for electoral offences may not be strong enough to deter offenders. Fashola argued that serious attacks on democratic processes could warrant longer custodial sentences, with no option of paying a fine, so that the punishment served as a genuine deterrent. Crimes capable of undermining democracy, he said, should not be treated as offences people could simply buy their way out of.

On electoral strategy, Fashola urged political parties to focus on turning out voters in their strongholds and cutting their margins in weaker areas, rather than attempting to manipulate results.

A call for voter education

Fashola also raised concerns about the gap between electoral law reform and public education. He said Nigeria had repeatedly revised its electoral laws over the years without investing comparable effort in teaching citizens about the principles that underpin elections.

He proposed a sustained national enlightenment programme covering electoral conduct and ethics, starting from primary school level and delivered in Nigeria's major languages. His argument was that reducing the desperation surrounding elections required both citizens and politicians to understand that democracy involved winning in some cycles and losing in others.

Source: Legit.ng